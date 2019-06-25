Choose Natural expands into a holistic healing centre

Choose Natural holistic healing centre focuses on the body, mind, spirit, and emotions for optimal health and wellness.

Erica Plessis worked in the health care industry for 10 years specializing in cognitive and mental illness before opening Choose Natural in Creston.

“I have a chronically ill child, and there were no pharmaceuticals that could help him,” said Plessis. “I started to look into the health benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) and studied the endocannabinoid system before deciding to give CBDs a try.”

“CBD completely gave my son his life back, I wanted to share our experience with CBD with other people in the community,” said Plessis. “In early 2018 I started selling Health Canada approved CBD products from home before I knew it one person told another person and that’s when I decided to open up a storefront.”

Plessis opened her first retail storefront in Creston August 2018.

“When we opened the first store, I sold CBD products for people, pets and a few holistic products. Since then we have moved locations twice with our final move being here at the Creston Valley Mall.”

Plessis has expanded her storefront operation into a holistic healing centre that focuses on the body, mind, spirit, and emotions for optimal health and wellness.

“We have introduced three certified holistic practitioners to the Choose Natural team and are now able to offer raindrop therapy, shamanic drumming, reiki healing, quantum hypnosis, acupressure, and tarot card readings. Our holistic product lines have been expanded to include natural beauty products, essential oils, diffusers, and reflexology magnet therapy.”

Plessis has plans to introduce holistic workshops and classes to the centre.

“I look forward to being able to educate the public on the benefits of holistic healing and inviting holistic presenters and teachers to Choose Natural.”

For more information on upcoming holistic workshops visit https://choose-natural.business.site.