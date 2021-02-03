An 11-year-old boy, who is a coffee worker in Mexico, is shown in this undated handout photo. A World Vision report warns Canadians could be contributing to child labour with every grocery trip. The Risky Goods report says economic pressures of the pandemic are forcing more children to harvest and produce many of Canada’s food imports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Juan Cuevas, World Vision Mexico *MANDATORY CREDIT*

An 11-year-old boy, who is a coffee worker in Mexico, is shown in this undated handout photo. A World Vision report warns Canadians could be contributing to child labour with every grocery trip. The Risky Goods report says economic pressures of the pandemic are forcing more children to harvest and produce many of Canada’s food imports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Juan Cuevas, World Vision Mexico *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Child labour behind every Canadian’s grocery haul, and it may get worse: World Vision

Report says imports from Mexico account for the largest value of risky products,with $965 million in 2019

A World Vision report warns Canadians could be contributing to child labour with every grocery trip.

The “Risky Goods” report estimates more than $3.7 billion in goods involved child labour in 2019 – a 63 per cent increase from 10 years ago.

The report says imports from Mexico account for the largest value of risky products, with $965 million in 2019.

The report also says economic pressures of the pandemic are forcing more children to harvest and produce much of Canada’s food imports.

Previous research by World Vision estimates the pandemic has pushed as many as eight million boys and girls into labour.

Report author Simon Lewchuk says COVID-19 is undermining previous gains that had reduced those numbers by 94 million since 2000.

“This compromises children’s health, safety, and education. And COVID-19 is making the problem worse,” Lewchuk said Wednesday in a release.

“It’s time for Canada to stop dragging its heels and introduce legislation requiring companies to take action against child labour and other human rights abuses in their supply chains.”

Imports of items prone to child labourhave surged over the past decade, with a 188 per cent increase in cashews, a 173 per cent increase in chili peppers and a 98 per cent increase in palm oil, said the report.

World Vision encourages shoppers to buy from companies that participate in ethical certification systems that significantly reduce the likelihood of exploitation. Labels include Fairtrade Certified, Fair For Life Certified, Rainforest Alliance and UTZ Certified.

“Canadians have the power to demand an end to the suffering behind our food by supporting retailers who choose to be more transparent about what they are doing to eliminate exploitation in their supply chains and ensure there are more ethically certified food items on their shelves,” said Julie Francoeur, executive director at Fairtrade Canada.

The Canadian Press

Groceries

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WHO team visits Wuhan virus lab at centre of speculation
Next story
Canada to get up to 1.1 m more doses by March through global vaccine alliance

Just Posted

The team behind the HUB receives an Interior Health Quality award in 2019. Back (left to right): Amber Riel, Justine Keirn, Kat Coleman, Mike Fischer, Dr. Carrie Armstrong and Bryce Loughran. Front (left to right): Tania Wiklund, Carla Kelsch, Dr. Nerine Kleinhans, Carolyn Hawton and Julie Miller. Photo: Nerine Kleinhans.
3 years of the HUB: How Creston’s high school clinic continues to support local youth

38 per cent of high school students are registered in the program

Heath “Shpriken” Carra and Victoria “Pixie” Henriksen outside their home pottery studio in Boswell. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Shpriken and Pixie: The Pottery Artists behind Boswell’s ShprixieLand Studios

It was nearly 20 years ago when Victoria Henriksen and Heath Carra decided to trade in Calgary’s big city life for all the peace, quiet and seclusion that Boswell has to offer.

Aaron Hemens is the editor for the Creston Valley Advance. Photo: Rame Kader
Column: 6 months already?

“Moving to a small town in the midst of a global pandemic to serve at the helm of a community newspaper has been an interesting experience, to say the least.”

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
COVID-19: No new deaths, 51 new cases in Interior Health

Fifty people are in hospital with the virus, 21 of whom are in intensive care

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No indications of community spread after COVID-19 variant detected in Interior: IH

Individual in Interior Health contracted the coronavirus variant while travelling

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

Privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Clearview AI broke Canadian privacy laws with facial recognition tool, watchdogs say

Clearview AI’s technology allows for the collection of huge numbers of images from various sources

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Canada could get more than one million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March through a global vaccine sharing initiative known as COVAX. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada to get up to 1.1 m more doses by March through global vaccine alliance

Canada had planned to vaccinate three million people by the end of March

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber passes by a sign made by his children as he warms up before his 1,000th game of his career for the game against the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Habs trip Canucks 5-3 in Shea Weber’s 1,000th NHL game

Tyler Toffoli scores twice in win over ex-teammates in Vancouver

Hands-only CRP has been proven to be far more effective than mouth-to-mouth and is far safer during the COVID-19 pandemic, says Leon Baranowski, B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedic practice leader. (BCEHS stock photo)
CPR during COVID-19: How to save someone’s life without risking your own

Paramedics share tips after civilians perform safe CPR on cardiac arrest patient in B.C. park

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Screws have also been used by the vandal to damage the tires of vehicles driven by staff at Ponderosa Lodge. (Yanina Yaretz photo)
Kamloops health-care workers hoping tire vandal gets nailed

Nails and screws have been placed under the tires of health-care workers’ vehicles

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Fernie COVID-19 cluster update: Seven new cases, but active cases down to 24

98 cases have now been linked to the Fernie area community cluster

A Vancouver Island family has been awarded $3,000 under the new federal air passenger protection rules on a flight they took from Comox to Fort Lauderdale on Air Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. family wins landmark tribunal case against Air Canada

“I feel a little bit like it was David versus Goliath.”

Most Read