Cherry Creek west of Kamloops now on evacuation order due to Tremont Creek wildfire

A rough map shows the area around Cherry Creek (outlined in dark blue) going on evacuation order. The area north of Highway 1 outlined in turquoise, which includes Tobiano, is remaining on evacuation alert, as is Savona to the west. (Photo credit: BCWS)

The community of Cherry Creek south of Highway 1 west of Kamloops, as well as farms and ranches to the west of Cherry Creek in the Tunkwa drainage area and properties on the south side of Highway 1 in the Tobiano area, have been placed on evacuation order, as of 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15.

At this time, the communities of Savona and Tobiano, as well as the Afton New Gold Mine, are not considered to be under immediate threat, and remain on evacuation alert. However, this could change to an evacuation order if conditions change.

Portions of west Kamloops will also be going on evacuation alert.

The recommendation to issue an evacuation order for Cherry Creek comes as a result of increased activity of the Tremont Creek wildfire, as well as a change in wind direction and speed. A BCWS spokesperson has noted that wind is causing almost all the fires in the region to pick up.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District wants everyone to be aware of the Cherry Creek order as soon as possible, given the potential risk. People are being asked to leave the area prior to 11 p.m. on Aug. 15. Formal documentation and mapping will follow.

Residents are asked to use this time to prepare themselves and their properties, and start the process of moving livestock and domestic animals out of the area.

The recommendation is to keep the Trans-Canada Highway between Cache Creek and Kamloops open at this time, as it is a major highway route and means of egress from the area. However, roads can close suddenly and at short notice due to wildfire activity. Check www.drivebc.ca for up-to-date highway information.

Evacuees are being directed to Sun Peaks for accommodation. Evacuees should register at an Emergency Support Services centre; you can also register online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca, or by calling 1-800-585-9559.

The Tremont Creek wildfire began on July 13 and has caused numerous evacuation orders and alerts. The District of Logan Lake has been on evacuation order since Aug. 12, and on Aug. 14 and 15 orders were put in place for areas to the eas of Logan Lake around Paska, Dominic, and Duffy lakes.

For information about all current evacuation orders and alerts connected with the Tremont Creek wildfire, go to the TNRD dashboard at https://bit.ly/3dcIk0L.

Anyone with questions can call the TNRD Emergency Operations Centre at (250) 377-7188 (toll free in B.C. at 1-866-377-7188).

