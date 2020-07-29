Charges laid after Columbia Valley woman’s dog dragged by stolen vehicle

Columbia Valley RCMP is reporting that a 24-year-old from Alberta has been charged after stealing a car and dragging the owner’s dog along with it.

According to a press release, what started as a routine outing for a Windermere woman turned frightening, when she witnessed her dog being dragged behind her freshly stolen vehicle as it fled the downtown area late Monday afternoon.

Just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, police were called about a stolen Toyota Rav4 that was taken while parked on Sinclair Avenue in Windermere. The owner told police she had left her vehicle running with her dog inside while she went into a local store. When she returned, her car was gone.

“A short time later the woman saw her Rav4 drive past and could only watch as the auto theft suspect tried to push her dog out of the moving SUV,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the BC RCMP Southeast District. “In doing so, the dog’s leash became caught in the door resulting in the dog being dragged for a distance of approximately 1 block.”

Officers immediately responded and began conducting patrols for the stolen vehicle. Video surveillance was able to provide a description of the suspect and he was located within an hour, walking on Subdivision Road. The car was located a short distance away.

24-year-old Rylan Kinsey of Airdrie Alberta has now been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, causing injury to an animal and three counts of failing to comply with release conditions.

Indy, the woman’s Husky Hound Shepherd cross, is luckily okay. He sustained abrasions and lacerations as a result of being dragged. His owner believes that he either eventually slipped out of his collar or it broke away during the ordeal. Indy’s wounds required stitches, but he is expected to fully recover, says RCMP.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, call the Columbia Valley RCMP at 250-342-9292.



