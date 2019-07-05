Censure of School Trustee Al Gribbin

At a closed meeting held on June 25 the board of School District No. 8 (Kootenay Lake) voted to formally censure trustee Al Gribbin for disrespectful comments and disruptive conduct in a public board meeting on May 28, 2019, as well as for published statements concerning the board and district administration, contrary to Board Policy 130: Trustee Conduct and Code of Ethics.

“The school board takes seriously the need to ensure respectful proceedings at board meetings and for trustees to conduct themselves in accordance with the highest standards of professional integrity and in a manner that inspires public confidence in the board and in the dignity of the office of School Trustee,” stated the school board in a in a press release.

“The Board also places the highest importance on its mission to foster excellence for all learners in a nurturing environment and will take action as necessary so as not to be distracted from this important mission.”

As this matter involves a confidential board meeting matter, no further comment will be made beyond this statement at this time.

