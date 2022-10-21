Celebrating the success of the Kootenay Lake Local Conservation Fund – Part 3

Submitted by Kootenay Conservation Program

This article is the final of three in a series featuring the Kootenay Lake Local Conservation Fund, an Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) service co-administered by the Kootenay Conservation Program.

One of the best ways to conserve natural ecosystems is by keeping them ecologically intact and stewarding them for conservation. By securing ecologically significant private lands, land trusts can sustain important biodiversity.

Since 2014, the Kootenay Lake Local Conservation Fund (KLLCF) has contributed to the purchase or restoration of three major land conservation properties through the $15 per parcel tax that property owners in RDCK Electoral Areas A, D, and E pay into the fund.

Most recently, in 2021, the KLLCF contributed to the Cottonwood Lake Preservation Society fundraising campaign to acquire the land on the upslope of Cottonwood Lake that was slated to be heavily logged. The campaign was a community success and raised $400,000 to purchase and protect 49 hectares of forest above Cottonwood Lake. The forested land provides habitat for cavity nesters, raptors and other birds and amphibians that breed in the wetland at the south end of Cottonwood Lake, and wildlife connectivity from the mountain ranges to the valley bottom. Not only does this acquisition protect valuable habitats in the area, it also protects the land from deforestation, erosion, mudslides and avalanches.

The KLLCF also made a substantial contribution in 2019 towards the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC)’s purchase of Next Creek from a private forest company. Next Creek is a 7,882-hectare (19,476 acre) property extending west from the southern portion of Kootenay Lake into the middle of NCC’s Darkwoods Conservation Property, a 136,000 acre (55,000 hectare) parcel of private land in Electoral Area A on the west side of Kootenay Lake. Darkwoods is the largest private conservation property in Canada, which NCC purchased in 2008 to conserve, protect and restore this biologically rich area. The Next Creek property was the last missing piece in the surrounding landscape that was otherwise protected. Securing Next Creek has protected an important movement corridor for ungulates, carnivores and other wildlife moving north-south along the west side of Kootenay Lake and east-west between the Purcell and Selkirk Mountains.

In 2016, the KLLCF supported a restoration project in Darkwoods at the abandoned Tye town site. All that remained of an old sawmill and log sort was a heavily compacted five-hectare field dominated by invasive plants competing with and displacing native plants, degrading wildlife habitat and interfering with forest regeneration. The project restored the most heavily impacted and degraded habitat by implementing an integrated pest management strategy, introducing biocontrol agents to deal with invasive weed species, and planting native shrubs and trees.

“Our local landscapes have directly benefited from the annual $15 investment each property owner in Electoral Areas A, D and E makes through their property taxes,” said Garry Jackman, RDCK Director for Area A. “We are fortunate to have local communities that care so much about their natural surroundings to support them in this way. We are seeing gains through larger scale conservation projects plus obtaining valuable research information through several small projects. We also need to raise awareness through education around what individual landowners can do on their own.”

The Kootenay Conservation Program (KCP), which works in partnership with the RDCK to administer the KLLCF, is now accepting applications for 2023 projects. Applications can be submitted by non-profit organizations and Indigenous communities for projects within the participating areas. Community groups and individuals can partner with an eligible organization to apply. The deadline for applications is 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 28. If you have a new project idea, it is highly recommended that you contact the KCP Program Director prior to submitting an application to discuss your project idea.

To learn more about the KLLCF and how to apply please visit https://kootenayconservation.ca/kootenay-lake-local-conservation-fund. For phone or email inquiries, contact KCP Program Director Juliet Craig at 250-352-2260 or juliet@kootenayconservation.ca.

