Celebrating the success of the Kootenay Lake Local Conservation Fund – Part 2

Submitted by Kootenay Conservation Program

This article is the second of three in a series featuring the Kootenay Lake Local Conservation Fund, a Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) service co-administered by the Kootenay Conservation Program.

Supporting the health of Kootenay Lake communities and their surrounding natural ecosystems is the aim of the Kootenay Lake Local Conservation Fund (KLLCF).

As the second local conservation fund in Canada (the first being the Columbia Valley Local Conservation Fund in the East Kootenay), the KLLCF has demonstrated the success of this innovative local government service — so much so that other local governments in the province have followed suit and adopted the LCF model to establish this service.

Since 2014, the KLLCF has awarded over 40 grants totalling almost half a million dollars to local conservation and community sustainability projects, all thanks to the annual $15 per parcel tax that property owners pay into the fund. These grants have supported a diversity of projects focused on local conservation priorities across the themes of water, wildlife and habitats.

In the first article of this series, water conservation projects were featured; and in this second article, we highlight projects that benefit local wildlife and species at risk.

Grizzly bears are an iconic symbol of wildlife in the Kootenays yet agricultural conflicts with grizzlies create real and tangible threats for both Kootenay Lake residents and recovering grizzly bear populations. The Grizzly Bear Co-existence Solutions project provides a 50 per cent cost share with residents for electric fencing equipment to protect their livestock and/or crops from grizzly bears. Not only does the project prevent bear conflicts for the growing number of farms, homesteads, orchards, and backyard food producers in the region, it is also helping increase bear safety through bear spray training to the public.

While pollinators like at-risk bumblebees and butterflies tend not to attract as much attention as the high profile grizzly bears, another KLLCF-funded project has worked to change that. The Wildflowers for Pollinators project led by the Kootenay Native Plant Society worked with Kootenay Lake residents to create and enhance native wildflower habitat through collecting and planting native plant seeds and meadow patches in order to help local pollinator populations thrive. Pollination is an essential ecological process and improving pollinator habitat and pollinators can improve both natural and agricultural systems, supporting insect-eating birds, animal-pollinated plants, and herbivorous animal populations.

Declines in bat populations have been the focus of another KLLCF-funded project. The Wildlife Conservation Society Canada has been working to help local Kootenay Lake bat colonies through a variety of actions. Almost half of B.C.’s 15 resident bat species are listed as at-risk, and 12 bat species are known in the West Kootenay. From disease surveillance and working with landowners who have bats in buildings, to testing and applying a prophylaxis treatment to protect bats from white-nose syndrome (the fungal disease that has decimated North American bat populations), this project is working to protect local bat populations.

Not only did KLLCF funding support these important local projects, but the funding investment helped leverage additional grants, turning a taxpayer’s $15 dollars into $75 towards local projects.

“With the beauty of our region attracting more residents and tourists, wildlife and essential ecosystems are feeling the pressure,” said Aimee Watson, RDCK Board Chair and Electoral Area D Director. “While local governments tend to focus on services for the people, conservation needs to be accounted for should we want to continue enjoying these beautiful landscapes and all of the natural assets it provides. We are grateful residents requested and supported the creation of the KLLCF to maintain healthy ecosystems across the region.”

To learn more about the projects funded by the KLLCF, visit https://kootenayconservation.ca/kootenay-lake-local-conservation-fund.

