CBT arts and culture grant program now accepting applications

The Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance is now accepting funding applications for arts and culture programs on behalf of the Columbia Basin Trust.

“The pandemic has been a challenge for artists as well as arts and culture organizations,” said Stephanie Fischer, CKCA chair, in a news release. “This year, the funding cycle will again support the creation and dissemination; and like we’ve seen over the past 20 years, the direct positive impact on emerging artists and arts and culture organizations.”

This year the alliance is receiving $750,000 from the trust to directly support arts and culture projects.

Funding is available to groups and individuals through several programs:

community arts councils

minor capital art projects

touring

arts and culture mentoring/master classes

major project arts

artists in education

art presenting and creation program for organizations

Funding is also used support the development of regional arts and cultural publications and the popular Columbia Basin Culture Tour.

Applications are adjudicated once a year by local arts councils and the alliances steering committee.

“Together we are supporting and growing arts and culture in local communities and contributing to the vibrancy of basin life that so many of us enjoy,” said Michelle d’Entremont, manager, delivery of benefits, in a news release.

For more information see basinculture.com or call the alliance at 250-505-5505 or 1-877-505-7355 with additional questions.

