In 2017, the ʔaq̓am community replaced a hazardous home with Trust support. The community will now be upgrading up to 62 units. (Photo submitted)

CBT announces funding for affordable housing options for First Nation communities

$585,000 has been allocated to the Lower Kootenay Band to improve 17 existing units.

Columbia Basin Trust announces $2.9m in funding to develop new and improved affordable housing options in five First Nation communities.

$585,000 has been allocated to the Lower Kootenay Band to improve 17 existing units. The funding will go towards repairs on existing buildings, energy retrofits, and health and safety enhancements.

Read also: Lower Kootenay residences get CBT support

“We’re working with First Nations communities every step of the way—from planning to construction—to help them meet their affordable housing needs,” said Johnny Strilaeff, President and CEO at Columbia Basin Trust. “We look forward to continuing to support the efforts of these communities as they increase well-being amongst their citizens.”

The Trust’s $5.5-million First Nations Housing Sustainability Initiative has three components. First, the initiative helps First Nations communities build new affordable housing units, from planning to construction. Second, it funds energy retrofits and health and safety repairs on existing units. Third, it helps them with managing their affordable housing assets, whether this means buying specialized software or training dedicated staff or community members.

The asset management component of the initiative is being delivered in large part through a unique partnership between the ʔakisq̓nuk, ʔaq̓am, Shuswap and ʔakink̓umǂasnuqǂiʔit (Tobacco Plains) communities, supported by the Trust, BC Housing and Indigenous Services Canada. This collaborative model is the first of its kind in Canada.

The Trust’s First Nation Housing Sustainability Initiative has helped attract an additional $15 million from other sources toward the sustainability of First Nations housing in the Basin.

Other First Nation communities benefiting include:

  • The ʔakisqnuk First Nation, $889,000 for 29 new units and improving 4 existing units
  • ʔaqam, $469,000 for 1 new unit and improvements to 62 existing units
  • Shuswap Indian Band, $200,000 for 4 new units and improving 5 existing units
  • ʔakinkumǂasnuqǂiʔit (Tobacco Plains), $660,000 for 9 new units

Learn more about the Trust's work in housing at ourtrust.org/housing.


