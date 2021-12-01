People entering Canada need the ArriveCAN app. (Black Press Media File)

People entering Canada need the ArriveCAN app. (Black Press Media File)

CBSA reminds B.C. residents that ArriveCAN app still a requirement

Regardless of how long or short the trip is, ArriveCAN app is still mandatory

The Canada Border Services Agency issued a “reminder” Wednesday, saying Canadians returning to the country need to use the ArriveCAN app, regardless of how long they were outside of the country.

The federal ArriveCAN app is mandatory for everyone, regardless if travellers enter by land, air, or sea. All travellers must use the application to submit information related to proof of vaccination and quarantine plan prior to arriving to Canada

Foreign nationals travelling for discretionary purposes may be denied entry into Canada if they do not submit their information on ArriveCAN.

RELATED: No wait at Peace Arch border as PCR test requirement removed for short trips

Canadian citizens, permanent residents or people registered under the Indian Act will not be denied entry if they do not have the ArriveCAN app, but they may be subject to fines and will not be eligible for the fully-vaccinated traveller exemption.

On Nov. 30, the federal government lifted a PCR test requirement for Canadians that visited the U.S. for less than 72 hours.

border agencyCOVID-19

Previous story
PARTY program aims to prevent tragic accidents among youth
Next story
Kootenay-Columbia MP for conversion therapy ban after previously voting against it

Just Posted

New store owners John and Charlene Wilson, Shauna Parks, and Hichem Fiadh pose in the Canyon Country Store. The twin sisters brought both their families on board for this new venture. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
‘Can’t seperate the twinship’: Sisters start new life as owners of Canyon Country Store

Distracted driving greatly increases the risk of life-threatening collisions. (File photo)
Focus on the Road: National Safe Driving Week

Creston resident Will Heykamp talked to students at Creston Valley Secondary School about the dangers of drinking and driving. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
PARTY program aims to prevent tragic accidents among youth

He shoots… he scores! The Creston Valley Thunder Cats score on the Columbia Valley Rockies at the home game on Nov. 12. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Valley Thunder Cats win 11 of last 17 games