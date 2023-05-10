CBC Radio Daybreak broadcasting live in the Kootenays

Chris Walker, host of CBC radio show Daybreak South, will be presenting live in Fernie, Nelson and Creston and taking part in a meet-and-greet in Cranbrook in June (photo courtesy of Chris Walker).

Kootenay residents will have the opportunity to watch CBC Radio show Daybreak South live next month.

Host Chris Walker will present the show live in Fernie, Nelson and Creston, and do a meet and greet in Cranbrook.

The Kelowna-based current-affairs morning show covers a broad spectrum of news in the southern interior, including business, personal finance, Indigenous affairs, the environment and the arts.

“After the pandemic, we’re really excited to reconnect with audiences … trips like this just bring us closer to the communities we serve. It’ll be really good to get back into communities we haven’t visited in a while,” said Walker.

It is scheduled to run at Nelson United Church on June 6, Kootenay River Theatre in Creston on June 7 and Fernie Arts Station on June 8. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the shows start at 7:00. Walker will attend an additional meet-and-greet at Hot Shots Cafe in Cranbrook on June 9 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

There will be four local guests featured at each of the shows, likely local Kootenay authors and professionals who could discuss hard news.

“We have basic outline of how we envision this unfolding, but in terms of the actual guests, we don’t yet know. We’re working on that now,” Walker explained.

Locals can watch the shows as they are taped and participate in Q&A periods with Walker. The events are free and do not require registration. Viewers will be admitted on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The taped segments will be broadcast on Daybreak South the following morning.

Walker said the events are all about establishing media literacy in the community and showcasing the intricacies of the journalism industry.

“We want people to understand how we operate. We want to be open and transparent. Right now in the news industry, there are trust issues. We want people to meet us, realize that we’re journalists working in their community, ask those questions about how we do what we do.”

