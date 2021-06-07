As of Friday, June 11, 2021 at 12:00pm, category 3 fires will not be prohibited throughout the Southeast Fire Centre. (BC Wildfire Service file)

As of Friday, June 11, 2021 at 12:00pm, category 3 fires will not be prohibited throughout the Southeast Fire Centre. (BC Wildfire Service file)

Category 3 fires to be banned throughout Southeast Fire Centre

As of noon on June 11, category 3 fires will not be allowed

As of noon on Friday, June 11, 2021, category 3 open burning will be prohibited throughout the Southeast Fire Centre. This includes the Rocky Mountain Natural Resource District and the Selkirk Natural Resource District.

The BC Wildfire Service says they are implementing this prohibition to help prevent wildfires that can be caused by category 3 burning and to protect public safety.

A category 3 fire is defined as any fire larger than two metres high by three metres wide, three or more concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide, burning of one or more windrows and burning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares.

“Anyone holding a category 3 registration number anywhere in the Southeast Fire Centre’s jurisdiction must ensure their piles are extinguished by the June 11, 2021 deadline and may not light past this date,” said the BC Wildfire Service in a news release. “This prohibition will remain in effect until noon on October 9, 2021, or until the order is rescinded.”

Those looking to have campfires at their camp sites or in their back yards are still in luck, as the prohibition does not include campfires that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide (or smaller) and does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.

Category 2 fires are also not part of this prohibition. A category 2 fire includes one or two concurrently burning piles up to two metres high by three metres wide each, or he burning of stubble or grass in an area less than 0.2 hectares.

“Anyone found in contravention of an open fire prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs,” said the BC Wildfire Service. “The Southeast Fire Centre would like to thank the public for its continuing help in preventing wildfires. To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.”

READ: High stream flow advisory issued for East Kootenay region


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Woman’s body recovered from fast moving river near Keremeos
Next story
Spin classes, sport spectators up next in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Just Posted

Paul Dort was named Volunteer of the Year at the 2020 BC Farmers' Market Awards. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston local receives Farmers’ Market Volunteer of the Year Award

Paul Dort hasn’t missed a market since he began volunteering a year ago

Mountain Ridge Road branches off of Pass Creek Road. Map: BC Wildfire
Wildfire burning north of Castlegar near homes

Mountain Ridge Road Fire is near homes

On Monday, May 31, the flag at the Yaqan Nukiy School was lowered to half mast in honour of the 215 Indigenous children whose bodies were found at a former residential school near Kamloops, B.C. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston lowers flags to half mast in honour of residential school victims

The bodies of 215 Indigenous children were found at a former residential school in Kamloops

Trish Smillie has been named superintendent of School District 8. Photo: Submitted
School District 8 announces new superintendent

Trish Smillie takes over as of Aug. 1

“Our previous (waste plans) have focused on improving our disposal system. This one focuses more on zero waste initiatives – reducing what we send to the landfill. In particular, the plan targets food waste, which is roughly one-quarter of what we landfill.” – Todd Johnson, RDCK. Photo: File photo
RDCK conducts online survey about waste management

Residents’ opinions are wanted on a organics, recycling, landfills, and funding

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Rec Perspectives with Tia Wayling (File photo)
Rec Perspectives: Small Town Connections

‘I am always so proud and impressed with the connectedness of our community.’

(Pixabay file photo)
Lit Column: 215 Children

‘I will share the voices of Indigenous people and writers who have already shared their important stories with us.’

Letter to the editor
Letter to the Editor: Please watch for cyclists on the road

‘It would be much appreciated if everyone could remember to give bicycles enough space on the road.’

Instructor Brandt Trimble leads an outdoor spin class in Red Deer, Alberta, April 2021. Indoor spin classes and other high-intensity fitness are coming back in B.C. as soon as June 15. (Susan Zielinski/Red Deer Advocate)
Spin classes, sport spectators up next in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Office meetings, liquor sales until midnight expected June 15

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Center of Disease Control mapping shows the culmative COVID-19 cases since January 2020, across the provinces health regions. (Image: BC CDC)
COVID-19 cases in Prince Rupert stable at zero after ‘whole community’ approach

Only 3 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus between Prince Rupert and Burns Lake.

Ashnola River, 10 km past Keremeos is a fast moving river popular with extreme kayakers. (Submitted)
Woman’s body recovered from fast moving river near Keremeos

Amy Sabean’s family has since been notified and the BC Coroners Service is investigating

As of Friday, June 11, 2021 at 12:00pm, category 3 fires will not be prohibited throughout the Southeast Fire Centre. (File Photo)
Category 3 fires to be banned throughout Southeast Fire Centre

As of noon on June 11, category 3 fires will not be allowed

Most Read