Castlegar RCMP searching for suspect in attempted robbery at bottle depot

Suspect demanded money and brandished an edged weapon

RCMP are looking for this suspect in relation to an attempted robbery at the Castlegar Bottle Depot. Photo: submitted

Castlegar RCMP are investigating an attempted robbery at the Castlegar Bottle Depot.

According to RCMP, a suspect entered the depot in the 1500 block of Columbia Avenue on Tuesday, March 15, around 10 a.m., demanding money and brandishing an edged weapon.

The suspect was unsuccessful in getting money and fled north on an older red mountain bike with blue front forks.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build and wearing a cone-shaped surgical face mask, a dark hoodie with a logo on the front, dark pants, running shoes and dark sunglasses.

RCMP Sgt. Monty Taylor says that after reviewing the evidence, the attempted robbery at the bottle depot does not appear to be related to the March 11, 2022 robbery at the Castlegar CIBC.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the local detachment at (250) 365-7721.

