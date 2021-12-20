Castlegar RCMP looking for Secret Santa who sent the RCMP an envelope of cash

The Castlegar RCMP is looking for a Secret Santa who sent the RCMP an envelope of cash.

According to police, on Dec. 20, a non-descript envelope with no return address arrived at the Castlegar RCMP Detachment. It contained an undisclosed amount of cash and instructions to disperse as the RCMP saw fit in the community.

“While we greatly appreciate the sentiment, we cannot take or distribute the money and really wish to identify the Secret Santa so that we can return the money and they can decide how best the money should be distributed,” Sgt. Monty Taylor states.

“We are asking whomever sent the money, to come to the detachment and identify the monetary amount and denominations, so that it may be returned in time to make someone’s holiday season bright.”

If the money is not collected, it will be held for 90 days and then be released to the City of Castlegar as found property. It would then be up to the city to determine what to do with the money, with a strong recommendation it go to a worthy cause.

Sgt. Taylor continues, “We hope the well-meaning Secret Santa will come to pick the money up in time to be donated to a local community charity.

If you are the owner of the cash, you are asked to attend the detachment and identify it.

“And no, saying it’s Canadian with photos of the Queen or Sir John A. McDonald on it, just won’t do,” says Taylor.

