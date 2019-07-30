Castlegar police say missing woman found safe

Darilee Nolie found in Calgary

RCMP say a woman who went missing last week from Castlegar has been found safe and sound.

Darilee Nolie was found in Calgary on Saturday, says Sgt. Monty Taylor.

Nolie was last seen in the Castlegar area in the afternoon of July 24. Police weren’t sure which direction she was headed, as she has a history of hitchhiking out of the community.

Friends, family, and police were concerned about her safety and health as she has a mental disability and requires medication daily.

“We received a tip from the public, and were able to track her down,” says Taylor. “Arrangements were made and she’s now back home, safe.”

Taylor thanked the public and media for their co-operation in the search.

Previous story
Juul opens first store in Canada amid outcry about rise of teen vaping
Next story
VIDEO: Activists release footage as Pamela Anderson boards fish farm

Just Posted

Waterbombers called in to fight Kuskonook wildfire

Water bombers and helicopters took turns over the weekend fighting the wildfire… Continue reading

OUTspoken rainbow crosswalk fundraiser a success

OUTspoken hosted the first of many fundraisers for a rainbow crosswalk in Creston.

Castlegar police say missing woman found safe

Darilee Nolie found in Calgary

First Nations, governments agree to bring salmon back to Upper Columbia River

The three-year commitment is being described as ‘historic’

Creston Fire Rescue respond to 7 calls

Creston Fire Rescue responded to 7 calls from, June 22-29 as reported… Continue reading

Trudeau says British Columbians really ‘get it,’ amid conservative wave

‘Here in B.C. you really matter, you’re a province of people who get it,’ Trudeau said in Vancouver

Alberta man dies after plunge from B.C. waterfalls, marking second death in three months

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park resident was hiking off marked trail

B.C. man uses knife to fight off grizzly attack

Man transported to hospital with serious injuries

Spectacular humpback breach caught off B.C. island

‘Hyper-humpie’ puts on a show

RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

Last confirmed sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky was in northern Manitoba

Province activates speed cameras at five B.C. intersections

The cameras will track and ticket drivers who speed, run red lights at high-risk intersections

VIDEO: Activists release footage as Pamela Anderson boards fish farm

Industry association accuses group of ‘misinformation’

B.C.’s rural water systems need work to be safe, auditor says

Last water-borne illness outbreak was in 2004

VIDEO: Some of the salmon trapped at Big Bar slide heading to lab for conservation project

Sockeye to be transported to Chilliwack in oxygenated holding tanks for a pilot enhancement project

Most Read