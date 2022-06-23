This photo shows items seized during an October 2018 police raid of two Castlegar homes. Photo: Castlegar RCMP

This photo shows items seized during an October 2018 police raid of two Castlegar homes. Photo: Castlegar RCMP

Castlegar man sentenced to 3.5 years for drug trafficking

Bradley Morehouse also faces a firearms prohibition

A 55-year-old Castlegar man who was convicted of drug trafficking will be spending three and a half years in prison.

Bradley Morehouse was first charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and firearms-related charges after a raid at two Castlegar homes in October 2018 turned up fentanyl, cocaine, cannabis and other synthetic drugs. Firearms, ammunition and $50,000 in cash were also seized from the residences, according to an RCMP statement given at the time of the raid.

PREVIOUS: Castlegar RCMP break up drug trafficking ring

While those charges were making their way through the courts, an October 2019 raid of a home Morehouse was associated with in the 700 block of 10th Ave. in Castlegar resulted in the seizure of fentanyl pills, cocaine and drug packaging paraphernalia along with over $5,900.

Morehouse was then charged with two new counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking, and one count of breach of undertaking related to the second raid.

On June 21, 2022, Morehouse was told he would serve another 33 months and 15 days in prison on top the eight months and 15 days he has already been behind bars.

He is also prohibited from owning firearms for 10 years.


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarDrug bust

Previous story
Category 3 fires banned in Southeast B.C., campfires still permitted
Next story
B.C. records slight drop in COVID hospitalizations, new admissions on the decline

Just Posted

This photo shows items seized during an October 2018 police raid of two Castlegar homes. Photo: Castlegar RCMP
Castlegar man sentenced to 3.5 years for drug trafficking

Cory Westcott disappeared in the Nelson area in the summer of 2020. Photo: Submitted
Charismatic, troubled and still missing: What happened to Nelson’s Cory Westcott?

Wildlife veterinarian Amélie Mathieu prepares the next meal for the caribou at Nakusp’s maternity pen. The animals are fed a daily ration of lichen and a nutritious dry kibble. The first calf was born May 24. Photo: John Boivin
Content caribou mothers bring hope for caregivers at Nakusp maternity pen

People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum in Victoria, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced June 22 they are stopping their $789-million plan to rebuild the ageing building, and sending things back to public consultation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Province cancels controversial $789M Royal BC Museum rebuild