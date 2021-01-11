Castlegar man facing drug trafficking charges after police find meth in vehicle

The man is also facing impaired driving charges

A 34-year-old Castlegar man is facing potential drug trafficking and impaired driving charges after driving erratically in downtown Castlegar.

On Jan. 5, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a Castlegar RCMP officer pulled over a pickup truck that had been observed to be driven in a dangerous manner, according to a Jan. 11 RCMP media release.

The driver displayed symptoms of being impaired by a drug while behind the wheel.

“A search following the man’s arrest resulted in the seizure of over 50 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine,” states Sgt. Monty Taylor, detachment commander of the Castlegar RCMP. “A drug recognition expert was called upon to conduct a drug influence evaluation on the man.”

The man has been released from police custody on bail and is scheduled to appear in Castlegar Court on March 10, 2021.

Castlegar RCMP will forward the full findings of its investigation to the Public Prosecution of Canada for charge assessment.

READ MORE: RCMP seizes drugs and cash from Ymir residence



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegardrugged driving