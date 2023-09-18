RCMP say the body of a Castlegar man has been found near a truck that went down a steep embankment. File photo

Castlegar man dead after truck goes into embankment

The vehicle was located near a forest service road

A Castlegar man is dead after his truck was found at the bottom of an embankment near a forest service road.

RCMP said in a statement Monday that a witness reported seeing a vehicle’s lights and hearing the sound of trees breaking Saturday evening on Deer Park Forest Service Road.

Emergency responders visited the scene and found a pickup truck had gone off the roadway and down a 182-metre (600-foot) embankment.

The only occupant of the vehicle, a 20-year-old driver, had been ejected from the truck and was found nearby.

RCMP said the accident is currently under investigation.

