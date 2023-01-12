Castlegar airport gets $2 million ‘game-changer’ grant

The City of Castlegar has received a $2.35 million Transport Canada grant to expand the taxiway and apron at the West Kootenay Regional Airport.
Airport manager Maciej Habrych said the improvements will allow the simultaneous movements of multiple Q400s while not disrupting any air craft movements behind them.
“This will be an amazing development for the Q400 operations,” said Habrych. “It is a game changer for our commercial operations.”
Work is expected to begin this summer and will be completely paid for through the grant.
