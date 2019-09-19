Casey’s Community House jail and bait fundraiser was a success

(From left) Creston Fire Rescue Chief Jared Riel, Town of Creston Couns. Arnold DeBoon and Ellen Tzakis, and Creston RCMP Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie spent time in “jail” at Casey’s Community House on Tuesday, raising funds for Cops for Kids. (Photo credit Brian Lawrence)

Cops for Kids rode through Creston on Sept. 10.

In anticipation of their arrival, Casey’s Community House hosted a mock jail and bail fundraiser.

Couns. Arnold DeBoon, and Ellen Tzakis, Creston Fire Resccue Chief Jared Riel, and Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie were arrested and held in four jail cells inside Casey’s Community House. The four community members were able to raise $3275.40 in bail money that was donated to Cops for Kids.

Mayor Ron Toyota who was unable to attend the event, gave a personal donation of $100 for each of the community members. Town council pre-approved a $500 grant from the discretionary fund to support the cause.

Cops for Kids presented by the Kelowna Foundation for Hope and Social Innovation raises awareness in South Eastern B.C. and funds for children suffering a medical, physical or traumatic crisis in the Southern Interior Region of British Columbia.

Since its inception, Cops for Kids have raised over $5.5 million through their signature event. With requests from families on the rise, they’re working harder to support the local children who need it most, Funds from the event support requests for medical equipment, transportation to Children’s Hospital, specialized therapies, learning and mobility aids.

Cops for Kids continued their ride to Yahk and on to Cranbrook the following day.

