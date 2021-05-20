Max Cuevas, 12, holds his mother’s hand as he receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from nurse practitioner Nicole Noche at Families Together of Orange County in Tustin, Calif., Thursday, May 13, 2021. The state began vaccinating children ages 12 to 15 Thursday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Max Cuevas, 12, holds his mother’s hand as he receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from nurse practitioner Nicole Noche at Families Together of Orange County in Tustin, Calif., Thursday, May 13, 2021. The state began vaccinating children ages 12 to 15 Thursday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Care home outbreak over, 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Parents can also now bring their children aged 12 and up to receive vaccines

Interior Health (IH) announced 33 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Thursday (May 20) and has declared a care home outbreak over.

The outbreak at Orchard Haven long-term care in Keremeos is now over, with a total of two cases: one resident and one staff member.

The other long-term care facility outbreak at Spring Valley in Kelowna remains ongoing with 47 cases: 35 residents, 12 staff. One more death has been tied to the outbreak, bringing the total to eight.

In total, there have been 11,911 total cases in the IH region since the pandemic began, with 487 active cases. Twenty individuals are hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 13 in intensive care.

Dr. Bonnie Henry reported 357 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 331 people in hospital and 113 of them in intensive care.

Rates of new cases show a downtrend as vaccinations open up to children aged 12 and up as well. The province announced that parents can bring their children with them to their vaccination appointment and receive their doses as a family.

Registering children under 18 for an appointment is not necessary, but is preferred, Dr. Henry said.

Premier John Horgan stressed that public health orders do not allow for non-essential travel during the Victoria Day long weekend.

“Don’t look for loopholes, don’t look for ways around it,” he said. “Find another way to enjoy the weekend.”

Provincial pandemic restrictions are set to start relaxing starting on Tuesday, May 26.

READ MORE: B.C. parents with COVID-19 vaccine appointments can bring the kids

READ MORE: Impatience, lack of clarity as clock ticks on AstraZeneca expiry date

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Logging protesters rally through Victoria to B.C. legislature
Next story
Arrests continue as protesters return to Caycuse blockade on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

The Golden Centennaires was led by Clarence Lang in 1966. (Courtesy of Daniel V. Dempsey)
Creston pilot Clarence “CB” Lang remembered for incredible talent

In 1966, Lang was named squadron leader of the Golden Centennaires, which was formed to celebrate Canada’s 100th birthday

(Pixabay)
New 1-800 health-care number expanded to the East Kootenays

Residents can call the number to be connected to home and community care and chronic disease management services

Once travel restrictions lift and vaccines roll out, visitors will hopefully be welcomed back to Creston. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Valley Tourism Society remains optimistic for the future

The Creston Valley Tourism Society remains optimistic about the industry in the… Continue reading

Gas prices in Creston have risen as high as 139.9 in recent weeks. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston resident gains MP’s support on petition for high fuel prices

“I just wanted the people of Creston to know that there’s someone fighting for this issue.”

Max Cuevas, 12, holds his mother’s hand as he receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from nurse practitioner Nicole Noche at Families Together of Orange County in Tustin, Calif., Thursday, May 13, 2021. The state began vaccinating children ages 12 to 15 Thursday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Care home outbreak over, 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Parents can also now bring their children aged 12 and up to receive vaccines

The goats of Vahana Nature Restoration were fighting and feasting on weeds at Cranbrook’s Idlewild Park, Thursday, May 20. (Barry Coulter photo)
VIDEO: Goats tackle weeds at Idlewild Park in Cranbrook

A “new, ancient” technology is helping out in the fight against invasive plants

Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Arrests continue as protesters return to Caycuse blockade on Vancouver Island

Seven arrested Thursday for a total of 21 since enforcement began

Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Logging protesters rally through Victoria to B.C. legislature

Protests across Vancouver Island show solidarity of those arrested at logging blockades

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Australian man living in Kelowna faces hate speech charge for alleged threatening video

Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe faces several charges for alleged threats made to the Katanga region of the Congo

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Wildfire Service air tankers and pilots are now stationed at the Penticton Airport, ready at a moment’s notice to fight wildfires. (Western News file photo)
B.C. government wants public to be ‘FireSmart’ this long weekend

British Columbians are encouraged to be careful with campfires, cigarette butts and more

B.C. middle and high school students are next up for COVID-19 vaccinations. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. parents with COVID-19 vaccine appointments can bring the kids

Registering everyone first is recommended, but not required

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Minister Eby receives warning over ‘dangerous precedent’ in Penticton shelter dispute

UBCM president says Eby’s decision to use paramountcy powers undermines local government autonomy

UBC professor Dr. Anna Blakney, 30, is educating more than just classes about vaccines. She’s also teaching her more than 217,000 social media followers. (TikTok/Screen grab)
VIDEO: UBC prof finds TikTok fame, debunking 1 COVID-19 lie at a time

Vaccine expert Dr. Anna Blakney is teaching more than just students, she’s educating 217,900 social media followers too

Most Read