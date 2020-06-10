Canyon Park switches to day use only due to COVID-19

Camping will not be allowed due to this change.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and significant storm damage, there will be no camping this year at Canyon Park. There is, however, an exception to honour previous bookings as long as the provincial government is allowing such events at that time.

Canyon Park is a non-profit society that offers several recreational opportunities and is located about 10 km east of Creston at 4725 Samuelson Road.

The park will remain open, however, there will be no league ball or Canada Day celebrations. Washrooms and showers will be closed except for the pit toilets. The equine arena, ball diamond, playground and pavilion picnic area will be open for drop-in day use only, with guests using at their own risk and following social distancing guidelines.

“It is not possible for us to physically disinfect the park facilities regularly. Therefore, we again remind everyone that you use it at your own risk. Thank you for your understanding as we all try to navigate the challenges presented to us this year. Safety to our community, volunteers and our workers are of utmost importance. We hope to resume the park clean up in the fall, assuming the situation has improved. We aim to come back in full force for the 2021 year,” the Canyon Community Association said in a statement.

READ MORE: B.C. closes camping, day services at provincial parks for COVID-19

READ MORE: Group gets lots of interest in random camping on public land

