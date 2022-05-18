Students from the Be the Change group at Canyon-Lister Elementary School. (Submitted)

Students from the Be the Change group at Canyon-Lister Elementary School. (Submitted)

Canyon-Lister Elementary School students care for the community

Students in Grades 5 to 7 helped pick up garbage on April 13

Submitted by Be the Change students, Canyon-Lister Elementary School

On April 13, students in Grades 5 to 7 from the Be the Change group at Canyon-Lister Elementary School participated in a garbage pick-up field trip.

Students spent their afternoon caring for their community by picking up garbage on the field located across from Save-On-Foods. The field was littered with chunks of metal, broken plastic chairs, umbrellas, plastic bags, plastic wrappers, plastic bins, asphalt shingles, building materials (insulation, Tyvek wrap), and cigarette butts – to name a few.

Children cheered as passers-by honked their car horns in support. Town of Creston maintenance crew kindly took the garbage to be disposed of properly. Thank you!

As a UNESCO school, students believe that caring for the environment is caring for community. The hope is to provide a clean space for people, animals, and birds alike. It is also our hope that everyone works towards a cleaner planet. It was only the very next day that several more plastic bags had already appeared on the field! We have to do better! We encourage everyone to throw their garbage in the proper receptacle (not out a car window), recycle when you can, reduce product use and whenever possible – use a reusable bag. Plant trees – we did!

Be the change you wish to see!

Creston Valley

Previous story
Ktunaxa slam federal decision on Kootenay River pollution referral
Next story
B.C. Liquor, Cannabis stores raise over $1M for Ukraine humanitarian aid

Just Posted

Lake Koocanusa. File photo.
Ktunaxa slam federal decision on Kootenay River pollution referral

Battle of the Bands will kick off in Creston on June 24. (From Stay Live Productions)
Battle of the Bands returns to the Creston Valley

Students from the Be the Change group at Canyon-Lister Elementary School. (Submitted)
Canyon-Lister Elementary School students care for the community

Several community organizations came together to remove barbed wire fencing as a hazard to wildlife. (Submitted)
Organizations in Creston Valley come together to help save wildlife