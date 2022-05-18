Canyon-Lister Elementary School students care for the community

Submitted by Be the Change students, Canyon-Lister Elementary School

On April 13, students in Grades 5 to 7 from the Be the Change group at Canyon-Lister Elementary School participated in a garbage pick-up field trip.

Students spent their afternoon caring for their community by picking up garbage on the field located across from Save-On-Foods. The field was littered with chunks of metal, broken plastic chairs, umbrellas, plastic bags, plastic wrappers, plastic bins, asphalt shingles, building materials (insulation, Tyvek wrap), and cigarette butts – to name a few.

Children cheered as passers-by honked their car horns in support. Town of Creston maintenance crew kindly took the garbage to be disposed of properly. Thank you!

As a UNESCO school, students believe that caring for the environment is caring for community. The hope is to provide a clean space for people, animals, and birds alike. It is also our hope that everyone works towards a cleaner planet. It was only the very next day that several more plastic bags had already appeared on the field! We have to do better! We encourage everyone to throw their garbage in the proper receptacle (not out a car window), recycle when you can, reduce product use and whenever possible – use a reusable bag. Plant trees – we did!

Be the change you wish to see!

Creston Valley