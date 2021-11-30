A collaboration between Canadian, American and Australian law enforcement saw seizure of 4.1 kilograms of methamphetamine, hidden in a painting. (B.C. RCMP photo)

A collaboration between Canadian, American and Australian law enforcement saw seizure of 4.1 kilograms of methamphetamine, hidden in a painting. (B.C. RCMP photo)

Canadian, U.S. law enforcement seize 4 kg of meth encased in painting en route to Australia

Multi-jurisdictional operation sees Australian man arrested

Canadian, American and Australian law enforcement teamed up to hamper the international flow of narcotics after several kilograms of methamphetamine were found encased in a painting.

According to a B.C. RCMP press release Tuesday (Nov. 30), the multi-jurisdictional effort led to the arrest of an Australian man.

While conducting inspections, Canada Border Services Agency officers discovered suspected methamphetamine in a package destined for Western Australia, stated the press release. B.C. RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime team was notified and it, along with United States Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and Australian Federal Police, removed the narcotics and replaced it with “a placebo” before sending it back on its way to Australia.

Upon entry in Australia, Australian Federal Police had the package delivered to Embleton, Western Australia. A search warrant was subsequently executed and the placebo drug package was found buried in a garden. In all, 4.1 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized by police and a 38-year-old man was arrested. He faces charges of “attempting to possess a commercial quantity of unlawfully imported border controlled drug” in contravention of Australian law, the press release said.

Insp. Jillian Wellard, operations officer for RCMP Major Projects team said the operation was successful due to international co-operation.

“Collaboration between international partner agencies is becoming increasingly necessary due to the globalization of crime,” Wellard said. “This file speaks volumes to the exceptional working relationships between Canadian, Australian and U.S. law enforcement in the battle against cross border drug smuggling.”

RELATED: Yukon’s illicit overdose death toll highest in Canada

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Border Services Officerdrug smugglingRCMP

Previous story
This northern B.C. town is leading the way in net-zero energy homes

Just Posted

The Grow Show opened at Touchstones on Nov. 26. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Gallery exhibit chronicles Nelson’s cannabis history

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation was presented with a donation of $40,240 from the proceeds of a fundraiser called Operation Owatz. This fitness challenge honoured the late Dr. Todd Owatz, a Rossland father, husband and cherished member of the community who advocated for healthy habits with his patients. This donation will support the purchase of a gastroscope for the KBRH Ambulatory Care Department where Dr. Owatz worked as a general surgeon. Sandra Owatz, Dr. Owatz’s wife (left, centre), and Lindy Welsby, Operation Owatz coordinator (right, centre) presented their generous donation from Operation Owatz to Dr. Ron Cameron, General Surgeon at KBRH (left), and Lisa Pasin, Executive director of the KBRH Health Foundation (right). Photo: Submitted
Memorial fundraiser for Kootenay Boundary surgeon raises $40,000+

Cokato Rd south of Fernie was impacted by flooding 10 days ago when the first atmospheric river hit the province. (Image courtesy of Valerie Barry)
High streamflow advisory issued for Kootenays, Upper Columbia region

Interior Health is planning whole community immunization clinics in rural and remote communities. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health planning COVID clinics in rural areas