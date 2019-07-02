Canadian man arrested after stolen backhoe smashes home, starts fire

The man took a erratic drive on a backhoe this Canada Day

A Quebec man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a backhoe and going on a rampage on Canada Day.

Local police say a 50-year-old man from Ste-Therese, north of Montreal, is expected to appear in court today on charges of theft, impaired driving, and mischief.

A witness contacted police just before 9 p.m. Monday about a man who’d stolen a backhoe and was driving erratically, heading towards the town’s downtown, Ste-Therese-de-Blainville police Sgt. Martin Charron says in a statement.

As police moved in to intercept, the backhoe smashed a residential building, causing considerable damage, and knocked down electrical wires, which sparked a fire.

Police officers had to forcibly remove the suspect from the cab of the vehicle.

There were no major injuries, but two police officers were slightly injured by debris from the fire.

The investigation is ongoing, including why the home was targeted.

The Canadian Press

