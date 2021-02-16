A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canada’s vaccine supply from Europe remains secure: Trudeau

Moderna has confirmed delivery of another 168,000 doses next week, with 1.3 million to follow in March

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he received further reassurance this week that Canada’s expected supply of COVID-19 vaccines is secure.

Trudeau says he spoke this morning with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about Europe’s export controls and Moderna chair Noubar Afeyan yesterday about the company’s Canadian contract.

Moderna has been struggling with expanding production lines in Europe but Trudeau says Afeyan told him Canada’s contract to get two million doses of Moderna’s vaccine by March 31 will be fulfilled.

Trudeau says von der Leyen reiterated to him that Canada will not be harmed by new export controls imposed by Europe last month to better track COVID-19 vaccines leaving factories in the European Union.

All of Canada’s current vaccines are being made in Europe but a spokeswoman for the EU told The Canadian Press last week all requested shipments have been approved thus far to 37 countries, including Canada.

The Canadian Press

