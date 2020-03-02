This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Ontario is reporting three new cases of the novel coronavirus today, bringing the total in the province to 18. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

Canada’s number of COVID-19 cases grows to 27 as Ontario announces three new ones

In China, nearly 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 2,800 have died

The number of COVID-19 cases in Canada grew to 27 on Monday as Ontario announced three new cases.

Ontario had announced four cases on Sunday, and in total has 18 cases, the most in the country. British Columbia remains at eight cases. No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Canada.

Williams has said that so far it doesn’t appear the virus known as COVID-19 is spreading locally.

A spate of new cases was reported over the weekend, all of them people who had recently travelled to Iran or Egypt, or family members of those who had visited the countries.

Ontario’s first four cases were people with a travel history to China, where the outbreak originated, and three of them have since been completely cleared of the virus.

In China, nearly 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 2,800 have died.

Iran has confirmed 1,501 cases of the virus and 66 deaths, but many believe the true number is larger as its caseload surged more than 250 per cent in just 24 hours.

Egypt has only two publicly reported cases of the illness.

The province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, is expected to provide details about the new cases at a news conference this afternoon.

VIDEO: Minister says consider coronavirus outbreak when planning for spring break

The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Massive fire engulfs CN Rail facility in Prince Rupert
Next story
B.C. Ferries will start taking debit at ticket booths this month

Just Posted

School officials close Colville schools amid coronavirus fears

All schools closed, extra-curricular activities banned while awaiting test results

Sexual assault stories from treeplanting camps ‘shocking but not surprising’

Contractors’ association is working with trainers to create respectful culture

Habitat for Humanity seeks board members in Kootenays

Helping build affordable homes takes planning, volunteers and commitment

KIJHL hires Jeff Dubois as new commissioner

Emanuel Sequeira Communications Manager, KIJHL Jeff Dubois has been hired as the… Continue reading

Town Council hopes to create movement on idling issue

By Lorne Eckersley A group of Creston Valley citizens, not all Town… Continue reading

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute

Chief Woos, one of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders, says the proposal represents an important milestone

Man, 25, dies after being hit by a semi in Vancouver Island workplace incident

RCMP responded to a sudden workplace death at Sysco in Langford around 4 a.m.

Work to resume on northern B.C. pipeline as B.C., feds and Wet’suwet’en reach tentative deal

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are in opposition to the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Driver gets $109 ticket after truck with TV-sized advertisements seen in Victoria

The MVA has restrictions on illuminated signs to minimize distracted driving

Alberta energy company takes full responsibility for explicit Greta sticker

X-Site Energy says it regrets pain caused by decal, adds organizational changes have been made

B.C. Ferries will start taking debit at ticket booths this month

PIN pads will allow for tap payments

Canada’s number of COVID-19 cases grows to 27 as Ontario announces three new ones

In China, nearly 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 2,800 have died

Massive fire engulfs CN Rail facility in Prince Rupert

Cause currently unknown

Okanagan rink gives up four in final-end loss at Brier

Saskatchewan pulls out 9-8 victory, dropping BC champs to 1-2

Most Read