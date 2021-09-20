From top left: Justin Trudeau (Liberal), Jagmeet Singh (NDP), Erin O'Toole (Conservative). From bottom left: Yves-Francois Blanchet (Bloc Quebecois), Maxime Bernier (PPC), Annamie Paul (Green). (Canadian Press photos)

CANADA VOTES: Polls now open in country’s 2021 federal snap election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2021 snap election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, Annamie Paul’s Greens., Yves-François Blanchet’s Bloc Quebecois and Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada.

Polls are open in British Columbia from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. PST or 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. MST.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Highlights from the Kootenay-Columbia all-candidates online public forum

Where you can vote:

To find out your local poll location, visit the Elections Canada website and type in your street address. Alternatively, Canadians can look at your voter registration card. Voters can only visit their specified polling location.

Elections Canada has warned that due to staffing shortages from the pandemic, some voters may experience a wait to cast their ballot.

Masks are mandatory in polling locations, but proof of vaccine is not required.

Who is running in the Kootenay-Columbia riding?

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

READ MORE: Kootenay-Columbia candidates talk climate change in online forum

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canada Election 2021

 

L-R, the Kootenay-Columbia federal election candidates: Sarah Bennett (People’s Party of Canada), Rob Morrison (Conservative), Wayne Stetski (New Democratic Party), Robin Goldsbury (Liberal), and Rana Nelson (Green Party). (File photos)

L-R, the Kootenay-Columbia federal election candidates: Sarah Bennett (People’s Party of Canada), Rob Morrison (Conservative), Wayne Stetski (New Democratic Party), Robin Goldsbury (Liberal), and Rana Nelson (Green Party). (File photos)

Previous story
Liberal push to make election a referendum on pandemic only partly successful
Next story
B.C. health authority issues alarm over nurse shortage in Fort St. John

Just Posted

Town of Creston’s staff counted a total of 146 mailed in ballots on general voting day on Sept. 18. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Town of Creston preliminary byelection results announced

The front steps of the Creston’s Town Hall were vandalized with red paint on Sept. 13. (Courtesy of Town of Creston)
Creston’s Town Hall vandalized with red paint

It’s worth the drive to check out the views at the Pilot Bay Lighthouse. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
What to do in Creston for Sept. 17 to 23

A row of solar panels help to produce renewable energy at Kootenay Meadows Farm in Creston. (Submitted West Kootenay EcoSociety)
Creston commits to 100% renewable energy by 2050