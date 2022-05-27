Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos speaks with reporters before Question Period, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos speaks with reporters before Question Period, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada raids emergency stockpile to send medical equipment to Ukraine

Help includes trauma kits, medicines, surgical instruments, gloves, masks and gowns

Canada has tapped into its own strategic stockpile of emergency medical supplies — stored for a national emergency — to help Ukraine.

It has donated over 375,000 items of medical equipment and medicines from Canada’s strategic stockpile since the invasion by Russia began.

This includes first aid and trauma kits, medicines and surgical instruments, as well as gloves, masks and gowns.

Canada’s health minister also helped push through an international resolution on rebuilding Ukraine’s besieged health-care system in Geneva this week.

Jean-Yves Duclos held bilateral talks to help get the votes required for the resolution, which Canada co-sponsored with Ukraine at the World Health Assembly meeting.

The Ukrainian motion, voted for by 88 countries to 12, with 43 abstentions, follows attacks on Ukraine’s health-care facilities and equipment, including ambulances, by Russian forces.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Feds commit another $2B to provinces to address health backlogs caused by COVID-19

Federal PoliticsRussiaUkraine

Previous story
UPDATE: Abducted Vancouver children returned home safely

Just Posted

Stacy Sulko is remembered for his great love of the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Submitted)
Remembering Creston’s Stacy Sulko with Blue Shirt Days

The asparagus at Sutcliffe Farms is ready for harvest. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Ripe for the picking: Creston’s asparagus has late start due to cold spring

(Photo by Kelsey Yates)
PHOTOS: The return of the Creston Valley Blossom Festival parade

The name of Prince Charles is removed from Creston’s high school in June 2021. The facility was renamed Kootenay River School. Photo: Kelsey Yates
Nelson and Creston-area schools to no longer be named after people