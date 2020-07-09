FILE - This undated file photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC’s laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio implored the federal government Thursday, March 5, 2020, to send more coronavirus test kits as the city confirmed two more COVID-19 cases, both in hospitalized patients with no known travel history or personal connections linking them to the virus. (CDC via AP, File)

Canada not ready for second wave of COVID-19, Senate committee says

There are also concerns in the report about the vulnerability of low-income seniors

A new report from a committee of senators says the country is ill-prepared to handle a second wave of COVID-19.

The Senate’s social affairs committee says the federal government needs to pay urgent attention to seniors in long-term care homes where outbreaks and deaths in the pandemic have been concentrated.

There are also concerns in the report about the vulnerability of low-income seniors should there be a second wave of the novel coronavirus later this year.

The document made public this morning is the committee’s first set of observations on the government’s response to the pandemic, with a final report expected later this year.

Senators on the committee say the national emergency stockpile of personal protective gear like masks, gowns and gloves, wasn’t managed well over the years, nor sufficiently stocked when the pandemic struck the country in March.

Committee members add concerns that military members could be deployed without sufficient personal protective equipment because of “inconsistencies from international procurement.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Ex-Okanagan Mountie forfeits 20 days’ pay after sexual misconduct review
Next story
Indigenous leader Ed John pleads not guilty to historical sex charges

Just Posted

Traffic finally eases along Arrow Lakes ferry routes

Motorists were stuck for up to six hours in ferry lineups over the weekend

Shoppers Drug Mart launches in-store virtual service at several B.C. stores

The service is now available in 12 rural B.C. communities and will expand province-wide in August

Milestone RCMP Cops For Kids fundraiser ride going virtual

You can join and help RCMP raise funds for families and possibly win 20th anniversary cycling shirt

RDCK: spring flooding financial relief available

The provincial funds are for those affected by flooding in May and early June

School District 8: about 25% of students returned to schools last month

The number of students who participated in part-time classes was below the provincial average

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Indigenous leader Ed John pleads not guilty to historical sex charges

Ed John’s lawyer entered the plea by telephone on behalf of his client

Woman who talked to unconscious husband for 30 years gets solace from B.C. study

Ian Jordan suffered a head injury when he and another officer were on their way to a call in Victoria in September 1987

RCMP investigate threat against Indigenous totem poles on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Police describe the nature of the threat as ‘sensitive’

Trail RCMP officer accused of criminal harassment, forcible entry

BCPS: The charges against Murchie date between 2017 and 2020

Ex-Okanagan Mountie forfeits 20 days’ pay after sexual misconduct review

A former Vernon RCMP constable made sexual comments, grabbed genitals of male officer in two incidents 10 years ago

Man found dead on Okanagan trail identified as Hollywood actor

GoFundMe campaign launched for man found dead at summit of Spion Kop

3 people dead in Prince George motel fire

Fire personnel believe the blaze was suspicious although investigation in early stages

B.C. sets terms to review police, mental health, race relations

MLAs to recommend Police Act changes by May 2021

Most Read