Canada advises against non-essential travel to Ukraine, cites Russian aggression

Russian soldiers take part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the Rostov region in southern Russia, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Russia has rejected Western complaints about its troop buildup near Ukraine, saying it deploys them wherever it deems necessary on its own territory. (AP Photo)

Canada is advising residents against taking non-essential trips to Ukraine because of the buildup of Russian troops near the country’s border.

The change in risk level comes amid fears of a Russian invasion.

Ottawa says Russia’s military presence has been increasing since last fall and advises Canadians who are there for non-essential purposes to consider leaving because the security situation could deteriorate.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is set to depart for Kyiv Sunday to speak with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna.

She’s also set to meet with around 200 Canadian troops stationed in Ukraine to help train the country’s security forces.

Joly’s office says her trip is to underscore Canada’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty in the face of Russian aggression.

