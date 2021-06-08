Green party Leader Annamie Paul holds a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. Paul is calling on the Liberal government to create a national anti-Islamophobia strategy in the wake of an attack in London, Ont. that left four members of a Muslim family dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Green party Leader Annamie Paul holds a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. Paul is calling on the Liberal government to create a national anti-Islamophobia strategy in the wake of an attack in London, Ont. that left four members of a Muslim family dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

‘Call out the hate’: Green leader demands anti-Islamophobia plan from Ottawa

An attack in London, Ontario left four members of a Muslim family dead Sunday

Green party Leader Annamie Paul is calling on the Liberal government to create a national anti-Islamophobia strategy in the wake of an attack in London, Ont., that left four members of a Muslim family dead.

Paul says the Muslim community has been asking for a comprehensive national strategy that includes multiple elements including law enforcement, education and identifying those who are promoting hateful ideologies.

She says the government has a duty to identify, expose and root out movements that promote discrimination and hate, and to ensure that those who promote such ideologies know that there will be no safe place or dark corner where their beliefs will be allowed to flourish.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has made investments to ensure that its work is focused on recognizing the systemic discrimination that exists and on highlighting and naming Islamophobia.

He says there is more work to do and his government will partner with the Muslim community across the country to find out how to move forward.

Trudeau is scheduled to be at a vigil outside the London Muslim Mosque this evening and opposition party leaders are also expected to attend.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Domestic TerrorismGreen PartyMuslim

Previous story
More than half of Asian Canadians experienced racism, hate in past year: survey

Just Posted

Nasukin Jason Louie of the Lower Kootenay Band poses under the mural in the administration building. The mural depicts past elders David Luke, Wilfred Jacobs, Isobel Louie, Charlotte Basil, and Louis White. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Lower Kootenay Band announces cross-border COVID-19 vaccine clinic

In partnership with the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, the clinic will be held on National Indigenous Peoples Day

Students and teachers at Prince Charles Secondary School pose with a replica sturgeon-nosed canoe outside of the school’s library. (Submitted photo)
Creston school renames library in act of reconciliation

The library has been renamed Yaqsumit, after the iconic sturgeon-nosed canoe

Tia Wayling is the recreation services coordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay. File photo
Rec Perspectives: Every Little Bit Counts

‘Raindrops can collectively become floods. Snowflakes can pile up many feet high. Dollars in a piggy bank can amount to wealth.’

Jason Meidl is the funeral director at Creston Valley Funeral Services.
Ask Your Funeral Director: Is embalming required?

‘There is a place for embalming, but it’s not necessarily for everyone.’

(Pixabay)
Tips from TAPS: Avoiding a Phone Scam

A cautionary tale from TAPS on the signs of a phone scam

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Princeton man, jailed with his mother, allegedly floods RCMP detachment with underwear

No estimate yet on damages or clean up costs

Demonstrators rally in light of recent increased reports of anti-Asian hate crimes. (Ekevara Kitpowsong)
More than half of Asian Canadians experienced racism, hate in past year: survey

Low-income earners and those between the ages of 18 and 34 were the most likely targets

More inventory is becoming available in the Kootenay market. Black Press file
Kootenay real estate sales slightly lower, but still ahead of last year

More inventory is entering the market says Kootenay Associaton of Realtors

The Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., is shown in this 1930 handout photo. Sixty-six per cent of respondents to an online survey conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies say the church is responsible for tragedies at residential schools, while 34 per sent say the federal government should be blamed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Deschatelets-NDC Archives
Most Canadians say church to blame for residential-school tragedies: poll

66 per cent of respondents to Leger survey say the church is responsible for the tragedies

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The federal government legalized medical assistance in dying in 2016. (Needpix.com) The federal government legalized medical assistance in dying in 2016. (Needpix.com)
Medically assisted deaths rising as Canadians grow more comfortable with the idea

7,595 Canadians received medically assisted deaths in 2020

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a moment of silence in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in recognition of the recent tragedy in London, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls London, Ont., vehicle assault that killed Muslim family a ‘terrorist attack’

Four people were killed, a nine-year-old child is expected to survive

Montreal Canadiens’ Tyler Toffoli celebrates his game-winning goal with teammate Carey Price following overtime NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Kings of the North: Habs sweep aside Jets with 3-2 OT triumph

Montreal will meet winner of Vegas-Colorado series in NHL semifinals

Most Read