A growing memorial, in honour of the 215 residential school children whose remains have been discovered buried near the former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., sits outside Calgary City Hall in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Calgary police say they are investigating an arson at the memorial. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A growing memorial, in honour of the 215 residential school children whose remains have been discovered buried near the former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., sits outside Calgary City Hall in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Calgary police say they are investigating an arson at the memorial. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police looking for man after residential school memorial set on fire

Security cameras caught a man who appeared to light the fire just before midnight

Police say they are investigating an arson at a memorial for residential school victims at Calgary City Hall.

Investigators say in a news release security cameras caught a man who appeared to light the fire just before midnight Tuesday.

Photos of the aftermath show damage to the children’s shoes sitting at the site of the memorial and other objects burned to ashes.

Police say it’s too early to say why the memorial was lit on fire, but note the hate crimes unit is helping with the investigation to look for evidence of hate-related motivation.

Calgary police say they are very aware of tensions in the community related to residential schools and recent acts of vandalism and arson.

They say the suspect has short black hair and was wearing a black baseball hat, black backpack, blue jeans, white-soled shoes and a long-sleeved plaid shirt.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. to mark Sept. 30 as day of commemoration for residential school victims, survivors

ArsonIndigenousresidential schools

Previous story
‘Trauma as his shield’: Cuomo’s apology, defence for sexual harassment allegations criticized

Just Posted

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson, Kiran Sandhu (far right), her brother, and Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison stand under cherry trees laden with spoiled fruit at Marar Orchard. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Valley cherry orchards suffer from heatwave

The Nelson Police Department. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
West Kootenay People for Racial Justice invited to consult on Police Act review

The 38 new cases are Nelson's highest ever over one week. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
UPDATED: Spike in COVID-19 cases leads to 38 in Nelson

As of June 22, children in Wynndel can enjoy the new playground. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Wynndel community members celebrate new playground