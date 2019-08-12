The Calgary Police Service headquarters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police dog bites officer’s young son

The child was treated in hospital for serious injuries and has been released

Calgary police say they’re looking into an incident where the young son of one of its officers was bitten by an off-duty police dog in training.

Police say the Canine Unit officer was grooming the dog on the deck of his home Saturday afternoon when the boy approached and was bitten.

They say the child was treated in hospital for serious injuries, but has since been released, while the dog has been moved to a police kennel.

Inspector Nancy Farmer said in a release Sunday that police service dogs “require a high level of socialization, and being at home with their handlers during their time off is critical to developing a strong bond between the dog and their officer.”

ALSO READ: Edmonton cop cleared after police dog bites off woman’s ear

She added that the police service is providing support to the officer and his family.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: RDCK receives flood assessment funding
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Just Posted

WestJet launching direct flights from Cranbrook to Vancouver

WestJet Link, will begin operating nonstop flights starting October 27

UPDATED: RDCK receives flood assessment funding

The $3-million project will map high-risk areas

Tourism Kimberley to seek new ED

Current ED Jesse Ferguson will be leaving at the end of September

Severe thunderstorm watch for southern East Kootenay

Severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon from noon until 6 p.m. especially… Continue reading

Ferry workers could be on strike in West Kootenay before month’s end

Workers’ contract expired; both sides waiting to hear ruling on essential services

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility

Chynna Deese’s sister says Bryer Schmegelsky’s dad is ‘playing the victim’

Devoted attitude key to job success in B.C.

Check out the Kootenay edition of the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair on August 22

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

Most Read