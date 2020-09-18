Nelson city councillor Brittny Anderson hopes to be the NDP candidate for Nelson-Creston in the next provincial election. Photo submitted

Brittny Anderson seeks Nelson-Creston NDP nomination

Anderson is currently a member of Nelson city council

Nelson city councillor Brittny Anderson has announced that she will seek the nomination as the NDP candidate in the next provincial election.

Current Nelson-Creston MLA Michelle Mungall announced on Sept. 16 that she does not intend to run again. Anderson told the Star Mungall approached her, asking her to run.

Anderson, 34, is the first person to announce an intention to seek the nomination. She was first elected to Nelson council in the fall of 2018.

“I have loved representing my community both at the city table and at the regional district table,” Anderson said. “And so when I started thinking about [seeking the nomination], I thought about my community.”

She said she thought about families and businesses and how they are surviving the pandemic but still need more support.

“We’ve really been able to keep people safe and keep businesses open. And that’s something that I want to see continue. I think we have a tremendous opportunity here to keep our community safe and thriving, while we face one of our biggest challenges.”

The other big challenge, she says, is climate change.

“We need to work at it as cities and as a province to make sure we are resilient.”

Anderson said she wants to support government environmental and energy initiatives like Clean BC.

“It’s seen the largest investments of anywhere else in Canada in terms of investing in sustainability,” she said.

Anderson grew up in Nelson, graduated from L.V. Rogers Secondary, and has lived in Creston.

She said that even though she thought she knew a lot about Nelson when she ran for council, “every single day on council has been a huge learning experience for me.”

She listed examples such as hydro generation, the paving budget, sewer systems, sidewalks, “how much our arts community contributes to the economy, and how our businesses have lifted themselves up [in the pandemic].”

The next provincial election will be held on or before Oct. 16, 2021.

Related: Michelle Mungall not seeking re-election


bill.metcalfe@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
70-year-old punched in the head in dispute over disability parking space in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Brittny Anderson seeks Nelson-Creston NDP nomination

Anderson is currently a member of Nelson city council

Lower Kootenay Band, Town of Creston submit proposals for purchase of Kinsmen Park

The successful applicant will be selected following a board meeting of School District 8 trustees on Sept. 22.

Fishing on Kootenay Lake sees increase over summer

Fishing licence sales specific to fishing on Kootenay Lake increased by nearly 30 per cent

Creston’s Christmas hamper program shifting to gift card care packages due to COVID-19

The Creston Ministerial Association is hoping that the community will help them raise their projected costs of $50,000 to cover the program’s expenses.

Six additional COVID-19 cases overnight in Interior Health region

The total number of cases within the region is now at 486

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

70-year-old punched in the head in dispute over disability parking space in Nanaimo

Senior’s turban knocked off in incident at mall parking lot

CHARTS: Beyond Metro Vancouver, COVID-19 cases in B.C. haven’t increased much recently

COVID-19 case counts outside of Metro Vancouver have been level since July

Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

Interior Health reports four new cases of COVID-19

First hospitalization since mid-August announced

B.C.’s COVID-19 economic recovery plan: Top 5 things you need to know

Jobs training, tax incentives for employers to hire staff and more

March to protect old growth, stop industrial logging coming to B.C. Legislature

Organizers say they want to give frontline communities a bigger say in nearby logging

Most Read