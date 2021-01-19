Christmas may be over, but many B.C. neighbourhoods are still shining bright with the glimmer of holiday decorations and lights into 2021. (Black Press Media files)

Christmas may be over, but many B.C. neighbourhoods are still shining bright with the glimmer of holiday decorations and lights into 2021. (Black Press Media files)

British Columbians keep Christmas lights on past holidays to combat ‘COVID-19 blues’

One-third of households have kept their holiday decorations on display in 2021: B.C. Hydro survey

Many B.C. neighbourhoods are still shining bright with the glimmer of holiday decorations and lights – nearly a month after Christmas Day.

This is all to combat “COVID-19 blues,” says B.C. Hydro, after its province-wide survey found that one-third of British Columbians planned to leave their lights up post holidays.

“Many British Columbians also acknowledge spending more time at home is a reason to keep them up longer this year,” added the Crown corporation.

Not only that, nearly 40 per cent of households took to decorating their homes much earlier than in years past.

Those living in the Lower Mainland and Southern Interior are the most likely to still have their holiday decorations on display come February, according to the survey.

For the rest of the province, 10 per cent of households expect to keep their lights up until mid-January, with some planning to wait until February to take them down.

BC Hydro suggested switching to LED lights in order to save funds – roughly $40 per eight strands, as well as using timers so that lights are only on when needed.

The survey results were gathered from the responses of 800 British Columbians.

Most Read