Queen Elizabeth, longest-reigning monarch in British history, dies at 96

FILE – Queen Elizabeth II attends a garden party at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday June 30, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died at the age of 96.

Buckingham Palace announced her death in a statement on social media.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The queen served 70 years on the throne and saw through 12 Canadian Prime Ministers.

In a statement, her son King Charles III called her death one of great sadness for him and his family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and much-loved mother,” the statement reads. “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in with the Queen was so widely held.”

Her son Charles, the heir to the throne, along with his wife, Camilla, and sister, Princess Anne, were with the queen at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland this week. Prince William, Charles’ eldest son, was also en route to Balmoral, as was his brother, Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan, Prince Andrew and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The gathering of the House of Windsor comes just three months after people across Britain paused over a long holiday weekend to celebrate the queen’s 70 years on the throne. While crowds of cheering, flag-waving fans filled the streets around Buckingham Palace throughout four days of festivities, the queen herself made only two brief appearances on the palace balcony to wave to her subjects.

Elizabeth has increasingly handed over duties to Charles and other members of the royal family in recent months as she recovered from a bout of COVID-19, began using a cane and struggled to get around.

Notable people, politicians react to the news of her death:

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022

We offer our deepest condolences to the @RoyalFamily on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Canadians across the country will mourn the loss of The Queen. Let us take a moment to honour Her Majesty’s memory in each of our own ways. pic.twitter.com/DzTMuYzQgX — Governor General of Canada (@GGCanada) September 8, 2022

A statement from the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia: The full statement can be read at: https://t.co/6COo8fsdqo pic.twitter.com/6h3Gm4xPSH — Janet Austin (@LGJanetAustin) September 8, 2022

The world will mourn her loss, but we know the deepest loss will be felt by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. On behalf of the Official Opposition, I want to send my sincerest condolences to His Majesty King Charles & the @RoyalFamily in this difficult time. https://t.co/9b1bMLtqln — Kevin Falcon 🇺🇦 (@KevinFalcon) September 8, 2022

Mourning the loss of of one of the world’s most distinguished women. Incredible resilience, dignity,an ability to roll with change that came hard and fast throughout her long reign. Meeting her as part of the Queens Canopy Initiative was a highlight of my career. #Queen — Christy Clark (@christyclarkbc) September 8, 2022

May you Rest In Peace Your Majesty. Gilakas’la for your lifetime of service. :pray::skin-tone-4::heart: #RIPQueenElizabeth https://t.co/a7RC4EzIYQ — Jody Wilson-Raybould, PC, QC (JWR) 王州迪 (@Puglaas) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II lived a life of history and duty. She was also a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. My thoughts today are for her family who have lost a pillar of strength in their lives. — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) September 8, 2022

Our statement on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/0n7pmVVg2w — President Biden (@POTUS) September 8, 2022

Girl Guides of Canada expresses our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Today we remember her dedication to public service – truly taking action for a better world and encompassing the Guiding Promise throughout her life. pic.twitter.com/XMk87CEx4O — Girl Guides of Canada (@girlguidesofcan) September 8, 2022

It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the :flag-ua: people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 8, 2022

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 8, 2022

I join everyone across our province, country and the world in commemorating the remarkable life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of Canada. Throughout her historic reign, she taught us the true meaning of selfless service. Long live the King! pic.twitter.com/g8MxONF14d — Doug Ford (@fordnation) September 8, 2022

Statement from @BCLegSpeaker on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/N1hf6iMNzM — BC Legislature (@BCLegislature) September 8, 2022

The Vancouver Canucks express our condolences to The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/mOWYzxqF7S — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) September 8, 2022

The National Hockey League mourns the passing and celebrates the remarkable life of Queen Elizabeth II. She held a special place in the hearts of Canadians and, during her 70-year-reign, connected with our game in memorable ways. pic.twitter.com/ppgk5HZzFQ — NHL (@NHL) September 8, 2022

– With files from The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News