Access to the Swartz Bay ferry terminal is being blocked by protesters in support of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation. (Cynthia Johson/Twitter)

BREAKING: Protesters block access to Vancouver Island ferry terminal in support of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

Protesters are blocking the Pat Bay Highway, preventing BC Ferries’ morning sailings from leaving the Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal “by land and kayak.”

The movement is part of an international call for action opposing the Coastal GasLink (CGL) through Wet’suwet’en territory. The Central Interior First Nation territory has been a battleground between provincial infrastructure interests and the authority of the untreatied territory for a number of years.

A statement from Victoria protesters says CGL is threatening the “destruction of the territories and waters” governed by Wet’suwet’en people “since time immemorial.” Protesters are supporting Wet’suwet’en sovereignty and opposing RCMP actions.

B.C. hereditary chiefs ban Coastal GasLink from Wet'suwet'en lands

Protest spokesperson Kolin Sutherland-Wilson of Gitxsan First Nation – a neighbouring territory – said the Greater Victoria protest is composed of allies and young First Nations people from across the province.

There was a need, he said, to stand in solidarity.

“The more people learn about what’s happening, the more details, the more they want to get out there and make a statement,” Sutherland-Wilson said. “British Columbia’s policy towards unceded Indigenous nations has regressed to where it was over 100 years ago.”

He added, “we’re back to a time here our way of life and our traditional government is being criminalized like it was during the potlatch ban.”

Protesters say they are targeting BC Ferries because proposed upgrades to two of the ferry service’s vessels “will make them reliant on the very product that CGL threatens to bring through Wet’suwet’en territory.”

Sutherland-Wilson said RCMP are present at the terminal but are not removing protesters.

More to come.

UVic students walk out in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en First Nation


