Prince Rupert RCMP remain on scene after dark following a Nov. 21, 8:30 a.m. shooting at Ocean Centre Mall. Police have confirmed a 52-year old female died on site, and the suspected male shooter died in hospital. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

BREAKING: Male suspect in Prince Rupert shooting dies in hospital

The male suspect died of injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound

A male suspect has died in hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after allegedly shooting a woman in the Ocean Centre Mall in Prince Rupert on Nov. 21.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Monday, police were called to the business centre mall which houses a daycare, high school, health clinic facilities, and government and business offices, to respond to reports of gunshots.

A 52-year-old woman died at the scene.

“As stated earlier the 44-year-old man was taken to hospital after a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was considered to be in critical condition. He has now succumbed to his injuries,” said Const. Brody Hemrich, RCMP media relations officer for the Prince Rupert detachment.

“As the investigation is ongoing and out of respect for the family, his name will not be released at this time,” the officer said.

“The Prince Rupert RCMP is here to stand by and serve the community during this tough time. As the investigation is still ongoing and we are still asking those who may have seen anything, have dash camera footage or security footage to come forward.”

The business centre mall was closed for the day with police still present after dark.

BREAKING: Male suspect in critical condition, female victim dies in Prince Rupert shooting

