BREAKING: Kelowna RCMP to further investigate 12 sexual assault cases, create sexual assault unit

The Kelowna RCMP will be further investigating 12 sexual assault cases that were deemed “unfounded” in 2018 and 2019 and create a new sexual assault unit in response to public outcry about how the police force investigated dozens of sexual assault cases over the past two years.

The recommendation from the RCMP’s national Sexual Assault Review Team (SART) comes nearly five months after the local detachment came under fire after Kelowna Capital News revealed nearly 40 per cent of sexual assaults reported to police were deemed “unfounded.”

“Based on the SART recommendations, any files that were identified for additional investigation will be investigated further. This has already started,”” states the report published on Feb. 27.

The report also states the RCMP will create a dedicated sexual assault unit to provide investigative support to front line officers as early as March.

“The unit will be responsible for reviewing all sexual assault files to ensure all investigations are consistent, complete, accurately documented, trauma-informed and scored correctly,” states the report.

“This team will provide Kelowna detachment with in-house expertise in sexual assault and investigative best practices, including bias awareness. These members will work closely with community partners such as the Elizabeth Fry Society (EFry) and Crown Counsel, our domestic violence unit and the new Kelowna Child Advocacy Centre (CAC).”

Heather Friesen, a sexual assault survivor and a vocal advocate for change with the RCMP, said she was pleased with the RCMP’s report.

“I’m shocked an pleasantly surprised that they’re putting in the sexual assault unit with the RCMP. Hopefully the officers will be properly trained and know how to investigate rape,” said Friesein.

“I still don’t understand why it took a month for the report to be released. Why did they make us wait so long for it? That’s kinds of ridiculous.”

The report also found 29 files were incorrectly classified within the police force’s uniform crime reporting (UCR) survey and 25 files remained unfounded. In total the review team reviewed 66 files, including 30 from 2018 and 36 from 2019

“The use of the wrong UCR codes was the most common issue identified during the review,” states the report.

“Based on the SART review and the correction in the classification of files Kelowna’s unfounded sexual assault rate is fact in line with the provincial average.”

According to the report, the UCR reporting system is used by all police in Canada to record the type of reported criminal offence, whether the reported crime is founded or unfounded, and if the reported crime has been concluded. This information is then shared with Statistics Canada through the Uniform Crime Reporting Survey to track crime statistics in Canada.

To help fix this issue, the report said Kelowna RCMP will be getting training in March on how to properly file cases dealing with sexual assault.

In addition, all local police members are in the process of receiving additional training with respect to sexual consent law, and additional training, formal and informal, on trauma-informed practices and bias awareness.

“It is anticipated that the increased training and ongoing consultation will help increase the quality of sexual assault investigations and UCR scoring,” states the report.

The local detachment said it already began to remodel its general investigation unit prior to the SART review of sexual assault files to provide better support to frontline members and enhance overall policing service.

In Febuary an eight person, plain clothes, general investigation support team will be created to work directly with frontline members.

“The Kelowna RCMP remain steadfast in our commitment to improving internal processes, educating and training employees on sexual assault investigations,” states the report.

“Sexual assault complaints can be extremely difficult and complicated investigations that cover a broad spectrum of offences. They are especially troubling crimes due to the personal and intimate nature of the offence.

“The dedicated women and men at Kelowna Detachment are committed to helping their community and providing a quality police service that everyone can trust, especially when it comes to reporting sexual assaults. Kelowna RCMP take all reports of sexual violence seriously and will thoroughly investigate any report brought forward.”

