Fiona Coyle judged not criminally responsible in Nelson stabbing

Court decision follows incident on a downtown street in September in which two people were injured

A B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled in Nelson court that Fiona Coyle, suffering from psychosis and paranoid delusions, was not criminally responsible in a downtown stabbing in September. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Fiona Coyle was suffering from a mental disorder when she stabbed and seriously injured two people on the street in Nelson in September 2019, a judge said Friday in Nelson court.

Because of her mental state, Coyle was not capable of knowing that the attack was wrong, Justice David Crerar of the B.C. Supreme Court said.

“I find that Ms. Coyle suffered from a mental disorder, a disease of the mind, specifically schizophrenia and schizotypal personality disorder,” he said.

Coyle, 50, was arrested and taken into custody after she stabbed Ramita Kedia many times with a 10-inch hunting knife as passersby attempted to restrain her in a busy downtown pedestrian intersection. Kedia was hospitalized for several weeks and has not fully recovered.

Coyle and Kedia did not know each other and the attack was unprovoked.

The other victim, Stephen Fowler, one of the people who intervened, was stabbed in the leg.

“[During] the weeks leading to the attack,” Crerar said, “Ms. Coyle’s psychotic mental illness and paranoia that she was being stalked and targeted by various sinister forces intensified. These paranoid delusions reached a crescendo of physical and psychological anxiety, [culminating in the knife attack].”

Coyle was arrested and has since been in custody at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam, where she is still undergoing treatment.

The judge’s decision was based largely on a report by the psychiatrist Dr. Andriy Kolchak.

Friday’s decision came after a short trial on Wednesday in which the Crown and the defence presented the judge with an agreed set of facts, making it unnecessary to call witnesses to the incident. The only witness to testify was Kolchak.

The court’s decision will mean Coyle’s future is in the hands of the provincial Mental Health Review Board, which will decide if, when, and under what conditions she will be released into the community.

