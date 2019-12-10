The red pin indicates an approximate area where a plane has crashed on Gabriola Island Tuesday evening. Google Maps photo

BREAKING: Emergency crews responding to plane crash on Gabriola Island

The Island is located about five kilometres east of Vancouver Island

  • Dec. 10, 2019 8:15 p.m.
  • News

There are reports that a plane has crashed on Gabriola Island Tuesday evening shortly after 6 p.m.

Unconfirmed reports indicate the incident happened near Ricardo Road, near the northeastern corner of the Island.

Multiple emergency vehicles are on their way to the Island, which is located about five kilometres east of Nanaimo on Vancouver Island.

A Black Press reporter is en route to the scene. This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Previous story
Trudeau’s minority Liberal government survives first confidence vote

Just Posted

Creston RCMP responds to 53 calls for assistance

• Police received 53 calls for assistance from Dec. 3-9, Staff Sgt.… Continue reading

Santa Claus Parade and Winter Festival returns to Creston

Submitted by Creston Visitors Centre It’s that time of year again and… Continue reading

Rate of School District 8 aboriginal education graduates increasing

Superintendent says more students are self-identifying as Indigenous

Fall Fair Feast raised $6000 for Farmers’ Market Nutrition Coupon Program

The second annual Fall Fair Local Food Feast at this year’s 101st… Continue reading

LETTER: Yet again, Crestons’ unique concerns and needs are ignored

To the Editor: (Open letter to Nelson-Creston MLA Michelle Mungall and Minister… Continue reading

B.C. woman charged in connection to stolen vehicle smash-up in Kamloops

Kersten Ina Peters was arrested in the Fraser Valley on Friday, Dec. 6

VIDEO: Harbour Air makes history with first electric aircraft test flight

Successful flight marks first of its kind in the world

The Grinch who Stole a Hedge: Security camera captures Chilliwack tree theft

RCMP arrives as person calmly walks away with tree in downtown area

Salmonella outbreak in Canada linked to rodents and snakes

92 cases of salmonella across six provinces, including B.C.

Meng Wanzhou wins right to more documents involving arrest at Vancouver airport

Defence lawyers allege the Huawei executive was unlawfully detained, searched and interrogated

B.C. family’s ‘Feud’ game-show trip ‘meant to happen’ after father’s death

Atish Ram’s departed father ‘loved game shows’

Truck with body inside found at bottom of lake near Kootenay ferry

Investigators believe no foul play is expected but are unsure how the vehicle ended up in the Arrow Lakes

VIDEO: Calgary man narrowly escapes from avalanche while running at Lake Louise

Bryon Howard caught the entire wild experience on camera

PHOTOS: Competitive Christmas light display takes sarcastic turn in Princeton

Heather King of Princeton took a creative and stress-free approach to her holiday display this year

Most Read