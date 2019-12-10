BREAKING: Emergency crews responding to plane crash on Gabriola Island

The Island is located about five kilometres east of Vancouver Island

The red pin indicates an approximate area where a plane has crashed on Gabriola Island Tuesday evening. Google Maps photo

There are reports that a plane has crashed on Gabriola Island Tuesday evening shortly after 6 p.m.

Unconfirmed reports indicate the incident happened near Ricardo Road, near the northeastern corner of the Island.

.@RDNanaimo admins tell me staff being sent to #gabriolaisland after reports of plane crash. Precautionary measure at this point they say. — Karl Yu (@KarlYuBulletin) December 11, 2019

Multiple emergency vehicles are on their way to the Island, which is located about five kilometres east of Nanaimo on Vancouver Island.

A Black Press reporter is en route to the scene.