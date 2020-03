BREAKING: Canada to close borders to all but citizens, permanent residents to slow spread of COVID-19

More than 300 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference at Rideau cottage in Ottawa, on Friday, March 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

Prime Minister Justin Canada says Canada will close border to all who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents to slow spread of COVID-19.

Trudeau made the announcement from the steps of Rideau cottage in Ottawa, as he is in self-isolation after his wife, Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.

The Prime Minister said U.S. citizens as well as commerce and trade will be allowed in and out of the country.

More to come.

