One person is dead following a crash that happened on the Coquihalla Highway around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, August 1. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed)

One person is dead following a crash that happened on the Coquihalla Highway around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, August 1. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed)

BREAKING: 1 person dead following crash on Coquihalla Highway

The crash happened close to the Caroline Mines exit

UPDATE 2:10 p.m.

One person is dead from the vehicle crash that happened Tuesday morning on the Coquihalla Highway.

Around 8:30 a.m., BC Highway Patrol, Integrated Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Service (ICARS) and BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) were called to the scene close to the Carolin Mine exit, southbound on the highway. The crash was between a car and a commerical flatbed truck.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person is dead following a crash that happened on the Coquihalla Highway around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, August 1. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed)

Highway patrol is in the early stages of the investigation but it appears drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is to call BC Highway Patrol at 604-702-4039.

According to DriveBC, the soundbound lanes will continue to be reduced to one lane in the area until at least 5 p.m.

Original

A vehicle crash is causing delays southbound on the Coquihalla Highway.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. just before the Carolin Mine exit. Southbound is down to one lane in the area.

Emergency vehicles are at the scene.

DriveBC’s next update is at 11 a.m. Delays are expected.

More to come.

READ MORE: Boaters making waves in recovery efforts on Okanagan Lake

READ MORE: Cyclist-involved crash closes lane on Sexsmith Road in Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla Highwayhighway chaosOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks
Next story
GoFundMe organizers offer refunds after B.C. victim stabbed again

Just Posted

From left, Leanne Nicholson, Mike Taylor, Ken Taylor, Ann Taylor and Sherrie Taylor in a family photo. Ken Taylor needs a kidney and the family is asking for the public’s help in finding a living donor. Submitted photo
Family seeking organ donation for former Boundary resident

(Pixabay.com)
Creston RCMP field lots of complaints about dangerous drivers

The Castlegar Fire Department has put out two suspicious fires in two days. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar Fire Department puts out second suspicious fire in two days

Forest Eye, the database of old growth logging developed by STAND.earth, provides alerts on where such logging has taken place, names the timber company, and links to satellite imagery with time-lapse video showing the cut. Map: STAND.earth
Satellite imagery tracks logging of B.C. old-growth forests