File photo (Jill Hayward photo)

Gang of turkeys attack B.C. man, breaking both his hips and a finger

RCMP told the birds are scheduled to ‘receive the death penalty for their crimes’

A Shuswap man was seriously injured after being attacked by a rooster and turkeys.

On July 28, Chase RCMP was asked to check on the well-being of someone at a home in Celista. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been attacked by some angry birds. The man had already received medical attention.

His injuries included two broken hips, a broken finger and multiple lacerations.

Police were told that the birds in question have already been scheduled to receive the “death penalty for their crimes,” said Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

It is not known if implicated turkeys will be served at this Thanksgiving dinner.

READ MORE: Driver frightened by pursuer after ‘common driving error’ on Highway 1 near Chase

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

birdsTurkey

Previous story
Four of seven wildfires put out near Nelson
Next story
B.C. private clinics received $393M in government contracts over the last 6 years: report

Just Posted

Dr. Chelsea Hart and her husband, Lucas, will be joining the community this September. (Submitted)
New doctor coming to Creston in September

Livestock will be featured at the Creston Fall Fair. (Photo by Rylee Collins)
Creston Valley Fall Fair returns for 104th year

A skimmer plane is seen above Nelson on Wednesday as it dove toward Kootenay Lake for water. Photo: Tyler Harper
Four of seven wildfires put out near Nelson

Riders are pictured on one of the many trails in the East Kootenay trail network. (Photos courtesy David Bennison and Katie de Bruycker)
Cranbrook Gravel Grind bike race to showcase Cranbrook’s trail network