Boil water notice rescinded for a portion of Erickson Water System

The RDCK appreciates Erickson water users’ cooperation and patience during the notice.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) is pleased to announce that effective immediately the Boil Water Notice issued for a portion of the Erickson Water System (3013 Beam Road to the west, and for 27th Avenue N, north of Highway 3) has been rescinded.

On May 27th, the RDCK issued a Boil Water Notice for the users on this portion of the Erickson Water System due to a water main break which caused lower water pressure in this portion of the water system.

For more information and frequently asked questions about water quality visit our website at www.rdck.ca/water, or contact RDCK Water Services by phone at 1-800-268-7325 or by e-mail at watercontact@rdck.bc.ca.

Sign up for the FREE RDCK water notification service to receive water quality, system maintenance, and water conservation notices by text and/or telephone call. Sign up by calling Kim at 1-833-223-2662.

