Boil water notice rescinded for a portion of Erickson Water System

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) is pleased to announce that effective immediately the Boil Water Notice issued for a portion of the Erickson Water System (3013 Beam Road to the west, and for 27th Avenue N, north of Highway 3) has been rescinded.
On May 27th, the RDCK issued a Boil Water Notice for the users on this portion of the Erickson Water System due to a water main break which caused lower water pressure in this portion of the water system.
For more information and frequently asked questions about water quality visit our website at www.rdck.ca/water, or contact RDCK Water Services by phone at 1-800-268-7325 or by e-mail at watercontact@rdck.bc.ca.
Sign up for the FREE RDCK water notification service to receive water quality, system maintenance, and water conservation notices by text and/or telephone call. Sign up by calling Kim at 1-833-223-2662.