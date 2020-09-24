The Lower Kootenay Band’s office, captured from the yard of the Yaqan Nukiy School. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)

Boil water advisory issued for Lower Kootenay Band

Bacteria was discovered in the Band’s water system yesterday

The Lower Kootenay Band (LKB) issued a boil water advisory for the entire Band community on Sept. 24.

“The LKB advises the public that the water supply in certain areas is, or is suspected to, have become contaminated and may not be safe for human consumption,” the LKB wrote on their Facebook page.

Chantelle Morin, the LKB’s administrative assistant, said that the contamination of the reserve’s water system does not pose a huge threat to the community, and that the boil water advisory was issued as more of a precaution.

“Since yesterday, it showed that there was bacteria in our water system, so they are running filtration. It’s just a warning for now and we’ll be updating fairly soon,” said Morin.

Band members are asked to boil their water for at least two minutes before consumption.

More details to follow.

