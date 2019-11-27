Blossom Valley Singers to perform Middle Ages to Modern Stages: A Christmas Journey at PCSS

It is time, again, for the annual Blossom Valley Singers Christmas concert and choir director Anita Stushnoff has set her singers a real challenge this year. Presenting songs reaching back to medieval times and progressing through the baroque, classical and romantic ages, the choir will lead the audience on a journey of big and bold hymns of worship and then on into the modern day with light and lilting melodies.

The Blossom Valley Singers invite you to experience the joy of the season as they bring you “Middle Ages to Modern Stages: A Christmas Journey”. To be held at the Prince Charles Theatre Dec. 13, 14 and 15, the concert will showcase the 80 plus voices of the choir in stunning renditions of compositions by Mozart, Handel and other masters, timeless classics such as “O Holy Night”, magical modern pieces like “Walking in the Air” from The Snowman, and a stirring piece written for the hit movie Home Alone. Sure to please all musical tastes, this year’s selections will fire your heart with the spirit of the season, warming you with sounds from centuries past and the delight and anticipation of Christmas memories yet to be made.

Under the direction of the multi-talented Stushnoff, the choir is also supported by “King of the Ivory Keys”, Monte Anderson. Guest performers from the community bring added texture to this interesting repertoire, including amazing soprano Lynne Hopcraft and budding youth singer Reuben Young. We’re also thrilled to feature a range of guest musicians and special presentations from smaller groups within the choir, all tied together in a Christmas bow by MCs Starla and Lindy Ek.

Concession at intermission will be catered by the United Church volunteers, with proceeds helping to fund their community outreach programming. Please join the Blossom Valley Singers as they bring you this soul-lifting celebration of Christmas old and new. Tickets are on sale now at Black Bear Books and this local tradition of song sells out fast!

Tickets available at Black Bear Books and from choir members adults $15, youth (12 and under) $8.