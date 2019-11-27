Creston Valley Blossom Singers performed Celtic Christmas in 2018. (Photo submitted)

Blossom Valley Singers to perform Middle Ages to Modern Stages: A Christmas Journey at PCSS

It is time, again, for the annual Blossom Valley Singers Christmas concert and choir director Anita Stushnoff has set her singers a real challenge this year. Presenting songs reaching back to medieval times and progressing through the baroque, classical and romantic ages, the choir will lead the audience on a journey of big and bold hymns of worship and then on into the modern day with light and lilting melodies.

The Blossom Valley Singers invite you to experience the joy of the season as they bring you “Middle Ages to Modern Stages: A Christmas Journey”. To be held at the Prince Charles Theatre Dec. 13, 14 and 15, the concert will showcase the 80 plus voices of the choir in stunning renditions of compositions by Mozart, Handel and other masters, timeless classics such as “O Holy Night”, magical modern pieces like “Walking in the Air” from The Snowman, and a stirring piece written for the hit movie Home Alone. Sure to please all musical tastes, this year’s selections will fire your heart with the spirit of the season, warming you with sounds from centuries past and the delight and anticipation of Christmas memories yet to be made.

Under the direction of the multi-talented Stushnoff, the choir is also supported by “King of the Ivory Keys”, Monte Anderson. Guest performers from the community bring added texture to this interesting repertoire, including amazing soprano Lynne Hopcraft and budding youth singer Reuben Young. We’re also thrilled to feature a range of guest musicians and special presentations from smaller groups within the choir, all tied together in a Christmas bow by MCs Starla and Lindy Ek.

Concession at intermission will be catered by the United Church volunteers, with proceeds helping to fund their community outreach programming. Please join the Blossom Valley Singers as they bring you this soul-lifting celebration of Christmas old and new. Tickets are on sale now at Black Bear Books and this local tradition of song sells out fast!

Tickets available at Black Bear Books and from choir members adults $15, youth (12 and under) $8.

Previous story
Hiking carbon tax to $210 cheapest way to hit Canada’s climate targets: commission
Next story
Meet the Victoria environmentalist behind those controversial car-shaming handbills

Just Posted

Blossom Valley Singers to perform Middle Ages to Modern Stages: A Christmas Journey at PCSS

It is time, again, for the annual Blossom Valley Singers Christmas concert… Continue reading

Creston Rat Patrol hosted community workshop on rat control and prevention strategies

Over the past three years, residents in the Town of Creston and… Continue reading

Creston RCMP respond to 43 calls for assistance

Police received 43 calls for assistance from Nov. 19-26, Staff Sgt. Ryan… Continue reading

College of the Rockies’ launches ‘Giving Tuesday’ campaign

Contributions to bursaries intended to remove financial barriers to education for local students

RDCK board chair re-elected

Aimee Watson will serve a second year

VIDEO: Celine Dion tops Billboard 200 for first time in over 17 years

‘Courage’ is Dion’s fifth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Meet the Victoria environmentalist behind those controversial car-shaming handbills

‘I want to shock people, give them that burning feeling in their stomach,’ says advocate

Arctic chill grips much of B.C.; strong winds cause outages on south coast

BC Hydro reports more than 19,000 customers were without electricity overnight

Cellphones, radio, TV stations to broadcast emergency alert system test today

The CRTC said the emergency alerts have been credited with saving lives

B.C. first to endorse UN Indigenous rights legislation

John Horgan’s NDP pledge to adapt B.C. laws to declaration

Judge reserves sentencing decision in former northern B.C. mayor sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

The name origins of the infamous shopping day have a darker background

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Kelowna officials choose two parks for temporary homeless camping, dismantle tent city

Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents

Most Read