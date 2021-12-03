A bag of blood is shown at a clinic in Montreal, Thursday, November 29, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A bag of blood is shown at a clinic in Montreal, Thursday, November 29, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Blood Services to recommend asking donors about sexual activity, not orientation

Organization plans to submit its recommendation to Health Canada within the next two weeks

Canadian Blood Services says it will soon recommend that male blood donors be asked if they have had multiple sexual partners and anal sex, not if they have had sex with a man.

It says it plans to submit its recommendation to Health Canada within the next two weeks.

Dr. Isra Levy, Blood Services’ vice-president of medical affairs, says its submission will say that sexual behaviour, not sexual orientation, determines risk of transmission of HIV.

Speaking at the organization’s board meeting today, Levy says it will recommend that men giving blood no longer be asked if they’ve had sex with another man during the screening process. ​

Instead donors, both male and female, would be asked if they have had new or multiple partners and, if they answer “yes,” if they have had anal sex, which carries a higher risk than other sexual activities of transmitting HIV.

Levy says Blood Services has done extensive modelling and the new criteria would allow screening for HIV “regardless of gender or sexual orientation” while protecting the safety of the blood supply.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Blood donations are rebounding from COVID, but there remains a need for more

blood donor

Previous story
B.C. adds paramedics, dispatchers, increasing treatment options
Next story
Upcoming snowfall won’t affect B.C. flooding situation, say officials

Just Posted

Brian Pealow (owner of Pealow’s Your Independent Grocer), Danny Turner (owner of Just-A-Mere Organic Farm and Fields Forward board chair), and Tanya Wall (food hub manager) poses in front if the grocery store with the first of a fresh shipment of apple juice. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Apple juice produced at Kootenay regional food hub supplied to Creston grocery store

New store owners John and Charlene Wilson, Shauna Parks, and Hichem Fiadh pose in the Canyon Country Store. The twin sisters brought both their families on board for this new venture. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
‘Can’t seperate the twinship’: Sisters start new life as owners of Canyon Country Store

Distracted driving greatly increases the risk of life-threatening collisions. (File photo)
Focus on the Road: National Safe Driving Week

The Regional District of Central Kootenay office in Nelson. File photo
RDCK roundup: Board endorses Watson’s leadership