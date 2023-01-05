Kelowna Fire Department on the ice at Kelowna Golf and Country Club for cold water training on Jan. 5, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Black Press reporter takes the plunge with firefighters for cold water training

Kelowna Fire Department renews skills with annual training

The Kelowna Fire Department is doing some annual training.

Capital News’ Brittany Webster joined the firefighters for cold water and ice training at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club.

If you happen to fall in the ice, first try to stay calm and catch your breath. Next, swim back to where you fell in as the ice there was strong enough to hold you. Then using your forearms, kick your legs to get yourself horizontal and pull yourself out onto your stomach. Once out of the water, roll away from where you fell until it is safe to stand up.

READ MORE: ‘It’s like you’re drowning in snow’: Teen saves father who fell into tree well at B.C. ski resort

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

firefightersKelownaOkanaganWinter

Previous story
Man charged with Grand Forks bank robbery arrested in Abbotsford
Next story
BC Liberal’s gender equity critic called out for promoting transphobic content on Twitter

Just Posted

Following a robbery of the CIBC in Grand Forks on April 21, 2022, RCMP released this image of the suspect. Briaden Rosch was later arrested and charged with the crime. Rosch was again arrested in Abbotsford on Dec. 9 and has been charged with seven more offences.
Man charged with Grand Forks bank robbery arrested in Abbotsford

A volunteer with the Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society works on a species inventory on City of Nelson land in the summer of 2021, with knotweed on the right and tansy in the centre of the photo. Photo: Submitted
New strategy developed for control of invasive weeds in RDCK

Designer David Dobie with his upcoming exhibit, Shifting Design, that runs at the Capitol Theatre until Jan. 10. There will be an opening gala and artist talk on Jan. 7. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson architect David Dobie presents unique exhibit at Capitol Theatre

The Nelson Leafs and Beaver Valley Nitehawks were handed a number of suspensions after both teams brawled during a game Dec. 31 in Nelson. Photo: Hockey TV
VIDEO: Nelson Leafs coach suspended indefinitely, several players also penalized for line brawl